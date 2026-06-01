Give Cabbage A Southern-Fried Makeover And You'll Never Go Back

Cabbage has a reputation for being a boring vegetable, and we'd now like to ruin that public perception once and for all. There's very little a touch of Southern cuisine can't fix, so if you've been avoiding this brassica like unseasoned fried chicken, it's about time you try the Southern fried cabbage recipe.

This dish is simple, customizable, and pretty darn cheap. Everything is made in the same pan, so the flavors really have a chance to soak into the cabbage and infuse it with goodness. First, fry up some bacon — that's the rockstar ingredient that creates the meaty, smoky flavor and gives the final texture a satisfying crisp. Then aromatics and veggies of choice (sans cabbage) are added. Tasting Table's recipe opts for bell pepper and celery, but you can literally use anything that's in your fridge and needs to be used up before the next grocery run; working with what's on hand is inherently Southern.

When the veggies soften, add the sliced cabbage. Depending on how big your pan is, you might need to add it in two parts, waiting for the first half to shrink a bit before adding the second one. This is also when seasoning is added. Creole seasoning is the traditional choice, giving the dish herby undertones. If you want the cabbage to have more heat, though, Cajun seasoning is a good pick, too. Cover the pan with a lid and steam the cabbage for about 10 minutes, or until it reaches your desired texture.