Juicy Pork Chops Dripping With Flavor Only Need One Ingredient
As if following a well-worn routine, we usually make pork chops the same way. We rely on the same spices and condiments for seasoning, and once everything hits the pan, we can only hope they don't turn out to be a disappointment later on. Still, it's all too easy to end up with dry, flavorless pork — unless you've got a bottle of Italian dressing nearby. This unlikely ingredient, typically preserved for salads, turns out to be the exact thing you need for juicy, flavor-dripping pork chops.
It's no secret that the absolute best way to add fresh flavors to pork chops is to use herbs. The infamous Italian dressing gives you exactly that, and then some. This vinaigrette is many things —tangy, acidic, herby, and even a little garlicky— and best believe it's never bland or one-dimensional. While the base ingredient is usually vinegar and oil emulsified with basic herbs and spices, your homemade version can include just about anything. From corn syrup, anchovy paste, and cayenne pepper to mayonnaise, there's never a dull moment with this multi-purpose dressing.
Cascading down the pork chops, Italian dressing's bright tang makes all the difference. At its core, you can still taste the pork's signature taste, every mildly savory bit of it, just much more entrancing now that it's laced with a subtle complexity. Additionally, Italian dressing makes a terrific meat tenderizer, all thanks to its many acidic and fatty components. Use it as a marinade, and you will have juicy pork chops that taste downright restaurant-worthy.
Italian dressing makes your pork chops a whole lot better
Incorporating Italian dressing into your pork chop recipe can be as simple as marinating the meat in it for several hours. Take it straight out of the fridge, bake it in the oven or grill it BBQ-style, and you should have an effortlessly scrumptious dinner in no time. Feel free to jazz up the dish even further, perhaps with sprinkles of shredded cheese or your preferred chopped veggies. Alternatively, use the dressing as a sauce and coat the pork chops in it as you cook. You can even reduce it down to a glaze with a gentle simmer.
Even though this iconic dressing came from the U.S. and not its namesake country, you can still draw some inspiration from Italian cuisine for your pork chop dish. For example, cook it with Italian staples such as cherry tomatoes, capers, and herbs for spring flavors that blossom on your taste buds. More creatively, layer the mixture over the meat, with a generous splatter of melted mozzarella for a bruschetta spin on your familiar pork chops. Diving back into American influences, you can try mixing the dressing with BBQ sauce for a next-level marinade at cookouts. Want some crunch in your bite? Deep-fry the marinated pork chops, and don't forget to mix Italian seasoning into the breadcrumbs for extra-intense flavor.