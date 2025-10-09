This Iconic Dressing Came From The US, Not Its Namesake Country

Contrary to popular belief and the way it evokes sunny, coastal visions, the infamous Italian dressing did not descend from the hills of Tuscany or come together in an Amalfi diner. In fact, it did not even originate from Italy, despite what the name might suggest. Tracing the roots of how it came to be, you will find that the Italian dressing is, in many different ways, an American creation.

Back in 1948, the Wishbone Restaurant was opened in Kansas City, Missouri, by former U.S. soldier Phillip Sollomi, offering prime ribs, fried chicken, and other classic American favorites. Amongst those dishes is a salad tossed in a zesty, herby vinaigrette dressing — supposedly courtesy of the owner's Italian immigrant mother and her Sicilian family recipe. It became such a wildly successful sensation that Sollomi sold the restaurant in 1952 and switched entirely to manufacturing salad dressing. Nowadays, those golden bottles of the Wish-Bone Italian dressing in U.S. supermarkets everywhere — one of the most popular store-bought Italian salad dressings out there.

A few years before Wishbone's debut, a Massachusetts-based steakhouse named Ken's Steak House was also selling a similar dressing in 1941. There, Florence Bacigalupo Hanna—the owner's wife and daughter of Italian immigrants—made the sauce from scratch, which was then bottled and sold to grocery stores. In 1958, the couple launched Ken's Foods Inc. in partnership with Frank and Louise Crowley, officially mass-producing the dressing. Over time, the business evolved into the dressing and sauces success that we've come to know.