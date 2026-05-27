Costco's Kirkland Water Bottles Got A Makeover At Some Locations, And Customers Are Over The Moon

Costco just took a huge step towards making its bottled water more eco-friendly and sustainable. Certain warehouse locations are now stocking 40-packs of Kirkland Signature bottled water without labels on the bottle. This label-less water reportedly reduces plastic waste and may even make the bottles more easily recyclable. The change also eliminates the need for certain production measures, which in turn may reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The label-less bottles are available in a 40-pack for around $3.99 to $5.99, which is roughly the same price the water was before the packaging change. The Kirkland Signature logo is embossed on the plastic in lieu of a label, giving the bottles a luxe appearance, almost like glass. Naturally, when Costco fan account @costcohype posted a video of the product on both Instagram and Facebook, folks online were over the moon about the packaging change for a variety of reasons.

"That little bit less waste will add up quickly considering how much water Costco sells," one Facebook commenter noted. Another agreed, adding that there is "no need for labels" anyway. Likewise, Instagrammers pointed out that eliminating the labels makes the bottles more customizable if businesses wish to offer them to their own customers. "This is perfect for me," one user explained. "I put my spa labels on them to give to my clients." What's more is that the bottle quality seems to have improved as well, with some customers noting that the plastic is thicker.