The Flavorful Companion Plant Your Potatoes Will Thrive Next To

A companion plant is one that, when planted next to or near another plant, can help it grow healthier and stronger. It may attract beneficial pollinators, deter predators, increase nutrients in the soil, provide shade or shelter, or release chemicals or scents that repel insects that could damage the plants. If you're considering growing potatoes in your backyard garden, one flavorful companion plant that can help them thrive is chives.

Chives are a cool-season herb and one of the most effective companion plants for potato crops. They emit a strong smell that can repel pests like snails, slugs, Japanese beetles, and aphids. They bloom with bright purple flowers that attract pollinators and other helpful insects. They also last for the entire growing cycle of your potato crop, offering these benefits from seedling to harvest. Because garlic, onions, leeks, and scallions are in the allium family along with chives, they also make excellent companion plants for potatoes. Garlic can reduce the risk of potato blight and may increase yield, while onions can offer protection from aphids.

Another great reason to add chives to your potato bed is the added benefits you'll enjoy after harvesting both crops. Chives are one of the best toppings for baked potatoes, offering a flavorful, grassy, garlicky crunch that pairs perfectly with butter, sour cream, and seasonings. Just chop up some fresh chives and sprinkle them on top of baked, roasted, or old-fashioned scalloped potatoes, or even use them to make an herby compound butter.