10 Best Walmart Items To Pick Up To Enjoy Lunches Under $15

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Picking up lunch for under $15 is an ambitious goal these days. A 2026 survey by BLogic Systems found that lunch at the office costs about $23.60 per meal in bigger urban areas (via Food & Wine), so the idea of a satisfying midday meal under $20 might leave you skeptical. However, don't discount the price-saving powers of Walmart when it comes to feeding yourself on a budget. The big box retailer offers multiple ready-made meals, frozen items that just need a microwave or oven before meeting your mouth, and a plethora of sides, treats, and beverages to round out your main course and leave you satiated without drastically denting your wallet — even if you're in one of the places where groceries cost way more in general.

This list of under-$15 lunch items features customer-vetted picks from Walmart's private brands: Marketside, Bettergoods, Freshness Guaranteed, and Great Value. These (literally) offer great value for money, but we didn't stop there. You'll also find big-name brands in the store that can be part of an economical lunch, whether they're a main dish, a side, or a dessert or drink. With 10 different lunches to pick from, your bank balance and your stomach should both be happy.