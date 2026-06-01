10 Best Walmart Items To Pick Up To Enjoy Lunches Under $15
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Picking up lunch for under $15 is an ambitious goal these days. A 2026 survey by BLogic Systems found that lunch at the office costs about $23.60 per meal in bigger urban areas (via Food & Wine), so the idea of a satisfying midday meal under $20 might leave you skeptical. However, don't discount the price-saving powers of Walmart when it comes to feeding yourself on a budget. The big box retailer offers multiple ready-made meals, frozen items that just need a microwave or oven before meeting your mouth, and a plethora of sides, treats, and beverages to round out your main course and leave you satiated without drastically denting your wallet — even if you're in one of the places where groceries cost way more in general.
This list of under-$15 lunch items features customer-vetted picks from Walmart's private brands: Marketside, Bettergoods, Freshness Guaranteed, and Great Value. These (literally) offer great value for money, but we didn't stop there. You'll also find big-name brands in the store that can be part of an economical lunch, whether they're a main dish, a side, or a dessert or drink. With 10 different lunches to pick from, your bank balance and your stomach should both be happy.
Marketside All American Sub Sandwich
For a traditional lunch, head to the deli section and grab a Marketside All American Sub Sandwich. It's a 6.5-ounce sandwich made with a four-cheese sub bun, ham, turkey, and cheddar for $5.24. Adding Bettergoods Chef Inspired Red Pacific Sea Salt Flavored Potato Chips as a side, a Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Cookie for dessert, and a 20-ounce Coca-Cola brings your total to $11.16.
Great Value Rising Crust Three Meat Pizza
When nothing but pizza will do, visit Walmart's frozen aisle. The Great Value Rising Crust Three Meat Pizza for $4.46 is a fan-favorite, with its crunchy crust and blend of sausage, pepperoni, and beef. Add a Marketside Fresh Cranberry Walnut Salad to round it out, along with an Olipop Classic Root Beer (you've probably been seeing prebiotic sodas everywhere — time to try one!). This classic combo runs you only $9.71.
Freshness Guaranteed Fresh, Hot and Ready-to-Eat Breaded Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Fresh, Hot and Ready-to-Eat Breaded Buttermilk Chicken Tenders make a tasty main dish for right under $5. These four tenders are good alone, but a cup of creamy Freshness Guaranteed Fresh, Hot and Ready-to-Eat Mac N Cheese pulls it all together. Add Del Monte Yellow Cling Peach Chunks in Extra Light Syrup and Pure Leaf Real Brewed Tea Sweet Tea, and your meal comes in at $10.09.
Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken
For some, at 12.5 ounces, the Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken for $4.94 is the perfect filling, tasty meal. It has tortilla strips, cheese, grilled white meat chicken, and smoky chipotle ranch dressing. If you need more food, grab a cup of Marketside Creamy Cauliflower Parmesan Soup, a Freshness Guaranteed Strawberry Parfait, and a bottle of Fiji Natural Artesian Bottled Water to wash everything down — all for $14.83.
Tai Pei Beef & Broccoli
When you're craving Asian flavors at lunch, pick up a Tai Pei Beef & Broccoli for $3.44 instead of getting takeout. If you're extra hungry, add a pack of Feel Good Foods Gluten-Free Chicken Egg Rolls and heat one up (or all three). Then, if available, splurge on juicy fresh dragon fruit to clear your palate. This whole meal costs $14.87.
Amy's Gluten-Free Non-Dairy Bean and Rice Burrito
Good news: Walmart is great for gluten-free shoppers. An Amy's Gluten-Free Non-Dairy Bean and Rice Burrito ($3.73) is the ultimate lunch foundation. Add the Quest Salsa Verde Flavor Gluten-Free Tortilla Style Protein Chips for 19 more grams of protein. A tray of Marketside Fresh Cut Seasonal Fruit and a Sparkling Ice Naturally Flavored Classic Lemonade Sparkling Water completes lunch for $11.18.
Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie
Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie runs you only $2.77 — amazing for a meal that's a rave-worthy customer fave. Think crispy, buttery crust, smooth gravy, and generous chunks of chicken and veggies. Add a Marketside Spinach Dijon Salad (it's another underrated Walmart food product) and a Baby Ruth candy bar for a filling meal that's only $7.31.
Lily's Toaster Grills Grilled Cheeseburger Sandwich
Drive past the fast food joints at lunch and instead pick up Lily's Toaster Grills Grilled Cheeseburger Sandwich. One box costs $3.78 and contains two sandwiches that can go right in your toaster. Dip it in Marketside Creamy Tomato Bisque, Fresh Deli Soup, and add some extra crunch with a bag of Great Value Zesty Ranch Flavored Veggie Straws. This classic soup-and-sammie meal costs $9.59.
Marie Callender's Aged Cheddar Cheesy Chicken and Rice Bowl
Walmart's frozen aisle comes to your rescue again with Marie Callender's Aged Cheddar Cheesy Chicken and Rice Bowl. For $2.76, you get tender chicken along with broccoli and rice that shoppers love for not turning mushy. To round it out, grab a refreshing beverage, such as Great Value Strawberry Lemonade, and savor the fact that this meal costs you only $4.14.
Nathan's Famous Hot Dog
The ultimate all-American nostalgic lunch awaits you at Walmart. Head to the hot foods area and pick up a ready-to-eat Nathan's Famous Hot Dog for only $1.50. A 4-ounce tub of Freshness Guaranteed Potato Wedges adds crunch, and Great Day Farms Hard-Boiled Eggs — two to a pack — ensure you'll be nice and full. To get your veggies in, add Taylor Farms Veggies & Dip Snack Pack. This smorgasbord runs you only $7.40.