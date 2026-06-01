10 Best Walmart Items To Pick Up To Enjoy Lunches Under $15

By Robyn Blocker
interior of a Walmart chips and snacks aisle refrina/Shutterstock

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Picking up lunch for under $15 is an ambitious goal these days. A 2026 survey by BLogic Systems found that lunch at the office costs about $23.60 per meal in bigger urban areas (via Food & Wine), so the idea of a satisfying midday meal under $20 might leave you skeptical. However, don't discount the price-saving powers of Walmart when it comes to feeding yourself on a budget. The big box retailer offers multiple ready-made meals, frozen items that just need a microwave or oven before meeting your mouth, and a plethora of sides, treats, and beverages to round out your main course and leave you satiated without drastically denting your wallet — even if you're in one of the places where groceries cost way more in general.

This list of under-$15 lunch items features customer-vetted picks from Walmart's private brands: Marketside, Bettergoods, Freshness Guaranteed, and Great Value. These (literally) offer great value for money, but we didn't stop there. You'll also find big-name brands in the store that can be part of an economical lunch, whether they're a main dish, a side, or a dessert or drink. With 10 different lunches to pick from, your bank balance and your stomach should both be happy.

Marketside All American Sub Sandwich

Marketside All American Sub Sandwich on plate with ruffled chips Walmart

For a traditional lunch, head to the deli section and grab a Marketside All American Sub Sandwich. It's a 6.5-ounce sandwich made with a four-cheese sub bun, ham, turkey, and cheddar for $5.24. Adding Bettergoods Chef Inspired Red Pacific Sea Salt Flavored Potato Chips as a side, a Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Chip Cookie for dessert, and a 20-ounce Coca-Cola brings your total to $11.16.

Great Value Rising Crust Three Meat Pizza

Great Value Rising Crust Three Meat Pizza on a serving board Walmart

When nothing but pizza will do, visit Walmart's frozen aisle. The Great Value Rising Crust Three Meat Pizza for $4.46 is a fan-favorite, with its crunchy crust and blend of sausage, pepperoni, and beef. Add a Marketside Fresh Cranberry Walnut Salad to round it out, along with an Olipop Classic Root Beer (you've probably been seeing prebiotic sodas everywhere — time to try one!). This classic combo runs you only $9.71.

Freshness Guaranteed Fresh, Hot and Ready-to-Eat Breaded Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Freshness Guaranteed Fresh, Hot and Ready-to-Eat Breaded Buttermilk Chicken Tenders Walmart

Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Fresh, Hot and Ready-to-Eat Breaded Buttermilk Chicken Tenders make a tasty main dish for right under $5. These four tenders are good alone, but a cup of creamy Freshness Guaranteed Fresh, Hot and Ready-to-Eat Mac N Cheese pulls it all together. Add Del Monte Yellow Cling Peach Chunks in Extra Light Syrup and Pure Leaf Real Brewed Tea Sweet Tea, and your meal comes in at $10.09.

Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken

Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken served in a bowl Walmart

For some, at 12.5 ounces, the Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken for $4.94 is the perfect filling, tasty meal. It has tortilla strips, cheese, grilled white meat chicken, and smoky chipotle ranch dressing. If you need more food, grab a cup of Marketside Creamy Cauliflower Parmesan Soup, a Freshness Guaranteed Strawberry Parfait, and a bottle of Fiji Natural Artesian Bottled Water to wash everything down — all for $14.83.

Tai Pei Beef & Broccoli

Tai Pei Beef & Broccoli, Frozen Asian Entrée Tai Pei

When you're craving Asian flavors at lunch, pick up a Tai Pei Beef & Broccoli for $3.44 instead of getting takeout. If you're extra hungry, add a pack of Feel Good Foods Gluten-Free Chicken Egg Rolls and heat one up (or all three). Then, if available, splurge on juicy fresh dragon fruit to clear your palate. This whole meal costs $14.87.

Amy's Gluten-Free Non-Dairy Bean and Rice Burrito

Amy's Gluten-Free Non-Dairy Bean and Rice Burrito cut in half on a table Amy's Kitchen

Good news: Walmart is great for gluten-free shoppers. An Amy's Gluten-Free Non-Dairy Bean and Rice Burrito ($3.73) is the ultimate lunch foundation. Add the Quest Salsa Verde Flavor Gluten-Free Tortilla Style Protein Chips for 19 more grams of protein. A tray of Marketside Fresh Cut Seasonal Fruit and a Sparkling Ice Naturally Flavored Classic Lemonade Sparkling Water completes lunch for $11.18.

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie Marie Callender's

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie runs you only $2.77 — amazing for a meal that's a rave-worthy customer fave. Think crispy, buttery crust, smooth gravy, and generous chunks of chicken and veggies. Add a Marketside Spinach Dijon Salad (it's another underrated Walmart food product) and a Baby Ruth candy bar for a filling meal that's only $7.31.

Lily's Toaster Grills Grilled Cheeseburger Sandwich

Lily's Toaster Grills - Grilled Cheeseburger Sandwich Lily's Toaster Grills

Drive past the fast food joints at lunch and instead pick up Lily's Toaster Grills Grilled Cheeseburger Sandwich. One box costs $3.78 and contains two sandwiches that can go right in your toaster. Dip it in Marketside Creamy Tomato Bisque, Fresh Deli Soup, and add some extra crunch with a bag of Great Value Zesty Ranch Flavored Veggie Straws. This classic soup-and-sammie meal costs $9.59.

Marie Callender's Aged Cheddar Cheesy Chicken and Rice Bowl

Marie Callender's Aged Cheddar Cheesy Chicken and Rice Bowl Marie Callender's

Walmart's frozen aisle comes to your rescue again with Marie Callender's Aged Cheddar Cheesy Chicken and Rice Bowl. For $2.76, you get tender chicken along with broccoli and rice that shoppers love for not turning mushy. To round it out, grab a refreshing beverage, such as Great Value Strawberry Lemonade, and savor the fact that this meal costs you only $4.14.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog on a plate with potato chips Nathan's

The ultimate all-American nostalgic lunch awaits you at Walmart. Head to the hot foods area and pick up a ready-to-eat Nathan's Famous Hot Dog for only $1.50. A 4-ounce tub of Freshness Guaranteed Potato Wedges adds crunch, and Great Day Farms Hard-Boiled Eggs — two to a pack — ensure you'll be nice and full. To get your veggies in, add Taylor Farms Veggies & Dip Snack Pack. This smorgasbord runs you only $7.40.

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