Panera Employees Say The Chain Has Very Specific Grooming Standards

You might not expect fast food restaurants to have detailed staff dress codes, given their casual vibes and the fact that customers don't spend much time face-to-face with employees. One exception is Panera Bread, which has a few specific standards for employee grooming. While there are plenty of facts about Panera regular customers should know, these more secretive standards are must-reads if you're interested in working there.

An alleged screenshot of Panera's employee grooming policy was posted to Reddit in 2023. Some of the rules are basic: Staff must wear name tags and the characteristic aprons you'll see on many Panera workers. Shirts, headwear, and bottoms must be either plain or solid colored, or garments provided by Panera. More interesting tidbits revolve around grooming and accessories. Long hair must be pulled back while on the job, and facial hair must be "trimmed" and not long enough to touch one's shirt. If you're attached to your long beard, you'd best work somewhere else.

For jewelry, Panera employees can only wear one ring and one wrist accessory at a time, and bracelets cannot have any dangling elements like stones or charms. Similarly, piercings cannot dangle, and their size cannot exceed ½ inch. Bans on dangling jewelry are common in the restaurant industry, as these pieces can get caught on equipment, brush against food, or even break off, presenting a restaurant health code red flag. Additionally, employees' nails can be no longer than ½ inch, and the hemline of skirts, dresses, and shorts must be no more than 4 inches above the knee.