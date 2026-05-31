Panera Employees Say The Chain Has Very Specific Grooming Standards
You might not expect fast food restaurants to have detailed staff dress codes, given their casual vibes and the fact that customers don't spend much time face-to-face with employees. One exception is Panera Bread, which has a few specific standards for employee grooming. While there are plenty of facts about Panera regular customers should know, these more secretive standards are must-reads if you're interested in working there.
An alleged screenshot of Panera's employee grooming policy was posted to Reddit in 2023. Some of the rules are basic: Staff must wear name tags and the characteristic aprons you'll see on many Panera workers. Shirts, headwear, and bottoms must be either plain or solid colored, or garments provided by Panera. More interesting tidbits revolve around grooming and accessories. Long hair must be pulled back while on the job, and facial hair must be "trimmed" and not long enough to touch one's shirt. If you're attached to your long beard, you'd best work somewhere else.
For jewelry, Panera employees can only wear one ring and one wrist accessory at a time, and bracelets cannot have any dangling elements like stones or charms. Similarly, piercings cannot dangle, and their size cannot exceed ½ inch. Bans on dangling jewelry are common in the restaurant industry, as these pieces can get caught on equipment, brush against food, or even break off, presenting a restaurant health code red flag. Additionally, employees' nails can be no longer than ½ inch, and the hemline of skirts, dresses, and shorts must be no more than 4 inches above the knee.
Panera has some must-follow appearance standards, but has loosened up over time
Anyone with experience in food service can guess that Panera employees must wear socks and non-slip, close-toed shoes that cover the entire foot. Due to spilled liquids and food, slips and falls are a major risk in kitchens, and closed-toed shoes protect one's feet against dropped knives and other hazards. Safety rules like these are clearly non-negotiable for the chain, but other standards have relaxed over the years.
As far back as 2017, Panera employees on social media claimed they were only allowed to wear plain black shirts with jeans, khakis, or dress pants. We don't know exactly when corporate policy loosened up, though in 2024, one Reddit user wrote, "The dress code changed a couple years ago in order to be more inclusive." They cited colored pants and tops, piercings, and artificial nails as choices that presumably weren't allowed before. Many other Panera workers attest that brightly-dyed hair, tattoos, and facial piercings have been accepted by the company in the 2020s.
In recent years, however, some Panera workers have claimed that their stores still prohibit dyed hair and fake nails, and stick to the all-black, pants-only model. Staff point out that grooming standards can vary between locations because individual franchise managers may create their own rules. But going by internet buzz from 2025 to 2026, most Panera workers are now free to venture beyond black clothes; wear skirts and dresses; and color their hair. That certainly sounds more lax than In-N-Out's strict, gender-specific dress code.