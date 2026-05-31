The Hands-Down Best Gluten-Free Donuts In NYC Rely On This One Ingredient

Some think that a gluten-free donut is destined to be lacking in texture and taste, but our list of gluten-free donuts in New York City proves that the absence of gluten doesn't equate to disappointment.

While sampling the millet mochi donut from Win Son Bakery, our writer was surprised by the doughy, delicious creation — so much so that it raised suspicion that the recipe was, indeed, gluten-free. Moist and dusted with sugar, Win Son Bakery's mochi donut struck a balance of sweet and salty that reminded our writer of a cinnamon roll. The sugar coating is mixed with spices, including ginger and cardamom, bringing a punchy flavor to the $5 treat.

The Tasting Table team aren't the only ones won over by this treat. It's quickly become a favorite at Win Son Bakery, and it's easy to see why. "Love the texture of these," wrote a fan on Instagram. The texture is largely due to the ingredients used in the recipe. Made with both millet flour and glutinous rice flour, the same base used to make mochi, these extra chewy donuts are surprising donut lovers.