The Hands-Down Best Gluten-Free Donuts In NYC Rely On This One Ingredient
Some think that a gluten-free donut is destined to be lacking in texture and taste, but our list of gluten-free donuts in New York City proves that the absence of gluten doesn't equate to disappointment.
While sampling the millet mochi donut from Win Son Bakery, our writer was surprised by the doughy, delicious creation — so much so that it raised suspicion that the recipe was, indeed, gluten-free. Moist and dusted with sugar, Win Son Bakery's mochi donut struck a balance of sweet and salty that reminded our writer of a cinnamon roll. The sugar coating is mixed with spices, including ginger and cardamom, bringing a punchy flavor to the $5 treat.
The Tasting Table team aren't the only ones won over by this treat. It's quickly become a favorite at Win Son Bakery, and it's easy to see why. "Love the texture of these," wrote a fan on Instagram. The texture is largely due to the ingredients used in the recipe. Made with both millet flour and glutinous rice flour, the same base used to make mochi, these extra chewy donuts are surprising donut lovers.
Win Son Bakery's inspired recipe
Win Son Bakery's recipe draws inspiration from Taiwanese cuisine, where Q and QQ textures — the terms for dishes that have a bouncy, springy quality — are celebrated. "I've tried other versions that are more cakey and this is all about the CHEW," noted a fan of the donut on Instagram, who also highlighted the salty balance in the sugar coating. The donut is fried-to-order, and the contrast of a crispy, hot exterior and a chewy, soft middle is what makes it special. Fans of the sweet pastry may detect notes of savory cereal, a quality that helps balance out the sweetness of the recipe.
It isn't uncommon to see lines forming down the block for Win Son Bakery's baked goods. In addition to the bakery, the Taiwanese-American concept offers a restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. New Yorkers can visit two different locations — one in Brooklyn and another in the East Village — to choose from, and it isn't just the donuts that can draw a crowd. Some of the other dishes, like the Big Chicken Bun, have been described by guests as transformative.