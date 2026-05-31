New Jersey's Best-Reviewed Spot For An Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Sundae
The East Coast of the United States has a plethora of still-functioning, charming, old-school ice cream parlors and diners. Some are better maintained and well-loved than others, but many have been in operation for decades, especially in New Jersey, a state famous for its diner culture. Opened in 1939, Holsten's Ice Cream Parlor has been serving sweet treats to residents of Bloomfield, New Jersey, and the surrounding areas for nearly 90 years.
In our list of the absolute best ice cream sundaes in every state, our writer dubbed Holsten's the best in New Jersey, calling the Duster Sundae a customer favorite. Those feeling especially ambitious can order the Holsen's Special, which features a whopping four scoops of ice cream and two toppings of your preference. But what separates this time-honored spot from other New Jersey diners is that Holsten's actually makes all of its ice creams in house. Customers can choose from about 19 flavors in addition to rotating seasonal flavors, as well as specialty sodas, milkshakes, and classic New York-style egg creams.
The diner also sells a few pies, since a slice of pie and a scoop of ice cream are a match made in heaven. On the lighter side, Holsten's also serves fresh fruit drinks, which, of course, can have a scoop of ice cream added to them, too. One Google Maps review stated that "the homemade chocolates [and] ice cream are the best ever," highlighting that the desserts are made from scratch and noting that "the servings of ice cream are huge [and] sharable!"
Holsten's is famous for more than just ice cream
In addition to ice cream and sundaes, the shop also features a candy counter, which holds a variety of house-made chocolates, fudge, peanut brittle, and other old-school gummies and candies. Along with a wide array of ice cream delights, chocolates, and candies, Holsten's is also a full-blown diner. The menu features classics like burgers, club sandwiches, salads, breakfast, and other typical diner fare, which only makes sense in a state that's considered the diner capitol of the world.
Much of the commentary online about Holsten's Ice Cream Parlor has to do with a famous episode of television, and the restaurant doesn't shy away from that particular claim to fame, but rather embraces its tie to a highly lauded HBO show. The ice cream parlor was a filming location for one of "The Sopranos" most unforgettable scenes; the final scene in the series finale, when Tony Soprano orders a plate of onion rings at a nondescript diner. Fans from all over the country, if not the world, travel to Bloomfield, New Jersey, for a chance to sit in the same booth that Tony Soprano sat in. "The Sopranos" subreddit is filled with mentions of the famous diner.
Not much has changed at Holsten's in its almost 90 years of operation, with wood paneled walls and red leather fixed stools lining the diner countertop. The booth featured in "The Sopranos" is enshrined with a plaque and tabletop jukebox, letting fans of the show have their own little taste of nostalgia when they visit.