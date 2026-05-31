New Jersey's Best-Reviewed Spot For An Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Sundae

The East Coast of the United States has a plethora of still-functioning, charming, old-school ice cream parlors and diners. Some are better maintained and well-loved than others, but many have been in operation for decades, especially in New Jersey, a state famous for its diner culture. Opened in 1939, Holsten's Ice Cream Parlor has been serving sweet treats to residents of Bloomfield, New Jersey, and the surrounding areas for nearly 90 years.

In our list of the absolute best ice cream sundaes in every state, our writer dubbed Holsten's the best in New Jersey, calling the Duster Sundae a customer favorite. Those feeling especially ambitious can order the Holsen's Special, which features a whopping four scoops of ice cream and two toppings of your preference. But what separates this time-honored spot from other New Jersey diners is that Holsten's actually makes all of its ice creams in house. Customers can choose from about 19 flavors in addition to rotating seasonal flavors, as well as specialty sodas, milkshakes, and classic New York-style egg creams.

The diner also sells a few pies, since a slice of pie and a scoop of ice cream are a match made in heaven. On the lighter side, Holsten's also serves fresh fruit drinks, which, of course, can have a scoop of ice cream added to them, too. One Google Maps review stated that "the homemade chocolates [and] ice cream are the best ever," highlighting that the desserts are made from scratch and noting that "the servings of ice cream are huge [and] sharable!"