The 86-Year-Old New Jersey Ice Cream Parlor Where The Sopranos' Most Unforgettable Scene Took Place

While there are numerous Italian restaurants in New Jersey worth visiting, none of them can boast involvement with the most memorable scene from "The Sopranos." In the final moments of the famed finale, Tony Soprano — played by James Gandolfini — is shown with his family in a vinyl booth sharing a plate of onion rings. Then the scene cuts to black, potentially signifying the demise of the mob boss. The scene was filmed inside New Jersey's Holsten's Ice Cream Parlor, which has the atmosphere of a quintessential diner.

To this day, lovers of the series participate in tours that stop at the family-owned restaurant. After Gandolfini's passing, the restaurant set up a small memorial to remember the actor. A "Reserved" sign was placed on the table where Gandolfini was filmed, and fans left notes and cards before they were handed over to Gandolfini's son, Michael.

In addition to seeing an uptick in visitors, the diner began selling t-shirts to capitalize on its fame. The actual booth where Gandolfini sat was sold in an online auction for more than $82,000, but a representation was constructed so that customers can visit and sit in same place. Stark used some of the proceeds from the booth's sale to renovate the diner where guests can savor the past while paying tribute to an unforgettable episode.