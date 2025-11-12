The 86-Year-Old New Jersey Ice Cream Parlor Where The Sopranos' Most Unforgettable Scene Took Place
While there are numerous Italian restaurants in New Jersey worth visiting, none of them can boast involvement with the most memorable scene from "The Sopranos." In the final moments of the famed finale, Tony Soprano — played by James Gandolfini — is shown with his family in a vinyl booth sharing a plate of onion rings. Then the scene cuts to black, potentially signifying the demise of the mob boss. The scene was filmed inside New Jersey's Holsten's Ice Cream Parlor, which has the atmosphere of a quintessential diner.
To this day, lovers of the series participate in tours that stop at the family-owned restaurant. After Gandolfini's passing, the restaurant set up a small memorial to remember the actor. A "Reserved" sign was placed on the table where Gandolfini was filmed, and fans left notes and cards before they were handed over to Gandolfini's son, Michael.
In addition to seeing an uptick in visitors, the diner began selling t-shirts to capitalize on its fame. The actual booth where Gandolfini sat was sold in an online auction for more than $82,000, but a representation was constructed so that customers can visit and sit in same place. Stark used some of the proceeds from the booth's sale to renovate the diner where guests can savor the past while paying tribute to an unforgettable episode.
A booth becomes a legacy
Originally established in 1939 as Strubbe's Ice Cream Parlor, the shop first sold only ice cream, sweets, and candy. Lovers of ice cream can still dig into scoops, but burgers, milkshakes, and breakfast options will also keep appetites at bay. To The Detroit News, Ron Stark recalled James Gandolfini wandering into the kitchen looking for food to eat in between takes. Of course, those who don't just want to bask in nostalgia but also live out the ending to "The Sopranos" can dig into piles of onion rings. As an exuberant fan told the New York Post, "I had to sit in Tony's booth, in Tony's spot and I had to get the onion rings!"
Customers have expressed enthusiasm about other items as well. "The Bacon Cheeseburger was really good and the chicken sandwich was good also. The highlight was dessert!" wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The Black Raspberry with Chocolate Chips and the Mint Chocolate Chip were big hits with us. The ice cream is made on-site." Visitors have noted that even though the place can get busy, service is attentive and the energy is infectious. While you're waiting for your food, the decor offers a glimpse of the diners of yesterday, whether or not you're a fan of "The Sopranos."