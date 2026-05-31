For The Most Flavorful Fish, Cook It Like This (No Breading Needed)

Different ways to cook fish will give you vastly different results. Certain methods, like a gentle bake with lemon and herb or a simple poach in a light broth, honor its natural flavors. Others take it to the next level, where every flaky forkful is spice-laden and gorgeously complex. Blackened fish is one such example. If you've ever wanted fish that adorns the distinct boldness of Cajun cuisine, cook it this way and that's what you'll get.

Not to worry, that piece of blackened fish isn't burned or overcooked. The dark char is actually the spice rub slathered on its surface, turned into a thick crust when the fish is browned over high heat. This gives it a crispy exterior without any breading. You might already be wondering, what exactly is blackened seasoning? A blend of paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and a variety of dried herbs, this seasoning is a flavor overload in the best way possible.

Smoky, spicy notes collide into a complex heat, seamlessly melding into the fish's light sweetness. An earthy aroma lingers in the undertone, just the thing your cooked fish needs for a sophisticated flavor profile. As it's searing on the hot pan, or maybe even grilling over a dancing flame, those nuances only intensify, caramelizing into a crispy armor of flavor. It gives way to the succulent, tender meat within, the contrast making the flavors even more outstanding on your taste buds than they already are.