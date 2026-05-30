Next Time You Make Fried Chicken, Add This Japanese Seasoning For Next-Level Flavor

A plate of fried chicken is one of those universally appealing foods, unless you're a vegetarian, of course. Various cultures all over the world have been frying pieces of tender, juicy chicken encased in a crunchy, golden crust for seemingly forever, and it's hard to improve upon such a classic dish. While you may consider using cayenne pepper or other spices like garlic and paprika to season your fried chicken batter, there are so many other possibilities available, especially if you think globally.

For those looking to switch up the flavor profile of homemade fried chicken, seek out ingredients that instantly elevate fried chicken batter, and one that's especially great with fried chicken is furikake. Furikake is a Japanese seasoning blend that can have a bit of everything, and while the exact blend of ingredients can change depending on who makes it, in general it usually consists of nori seaweed, sesame seeds, sugar, salt, and sometimes dried fish flakes. Furikake seasoning is widely available in many Asian grocery stores, and usually comes in various blends like traditional or wasabi for a bit of a spicy kick. You can even find furikake seasoning blend at Trader Joe's.

In terms of using furikake for fried chicken, it's best to use it in the batter itself rather than trying to incorporate it into a marinade. Whether you're making traditional Japanese karaage or just regular fried chicken, mixing furikake seasoning into the batter before dipping the chicken pieces will add a distinct flavor and a bit more texture to the finished product, thanks to the sesame seeds.