Next Time You Make Fried Chicken, Add This Japanese Seasoning For Next-Level Flavor
A plate of fried chicken is one of those universally appealing foods, unless you're a vegetarian, of course. Various cultures all over the world have been frying pieces of tender, juicy chicken encased in a crunchy, golden crust for seemingly forever, and it's hard to improve upon such a classic dish. While you may consider using cayenne pepper or other spices like garlic and paprika to season your fried chicken batter, there are so many other possibilities available, especially if you think globally.
For those looking to switch up the flavor profile of homemade fried chicken, seek out ingredients that instantly elevate fried chicken batter, and one that's especially great with fried chicken is furikake. Furikake is a Japanese seasoning blend that can have a bit of everything, and while the exact blend of ingredients can change depending on who makes it, in general it usually consists of nori seaweed, sesame seeds, sugar, salt, and sometimes dried fish flakes. Furikake seasoning is widely available in many Asian grocery stores, and usually comes in various blends like traditional or wasabi for a bit of a spicy kick. You can even find furikake seasoning blend at Trader Joe's.
In terms of using furikake for fried chicken, it's best to use it in the batter itself rather than trying to incorporate it into a marinade. Whether you're making traditional Japanese karaage or just regular fried chicken, mixing furikake seasoning into the batter before dipping the chicken pieces will add a distinct flavor and a bit more texture to the finished product, thanks to the sesame seeds.
A balanced seasoning that's salty, savory, and slightly sweet
If you want to lean into the Japanese cuisine with furikake, trying making karaage. It's usually made with chicken thighs that have been marinated in soy sauce and sake or mirin for deeper flavor and juiciness. Karaage is often double fried, which means frying the battered chicken once at a lower temperature to cook the meat, and then again at a higher temperature to achieve an incredibly crispy exterior crust, similar to the concept behind double-frying french fries. Karaage is a bit different than classic buttermilk fried chicken commonly seen in the United States, but it's mouthwatering, especially when topped with furikake seasoning.
One thing to keep in mind when working with furikake is that it already contains a decent amount of salt and sodium, usually in addition to MSG in most blends. Be sure to adjust the rest of the seasoning in your recipe so the chicken doesn't end up too salty. To really lean into those distinctly wonderful furikake flavors, you can also sprinkle the seasoning blend all over the fried chicken just before serving. The tiny flakes of nori and crunchy sesame seeds will settle into the craggly crevices of the fried chicken's crunchy exterior, making it a perfect vehicle to hold more furikake seasoning in every bite. If you can't find any in your area or prefer to mix a custom blend, it's so easy to make your own furikake for an infinitely customizable seasoning. Furikake isn't just great in fried chicken batter, but it's also delicious sprinkled over rice, scrambled eggs, and even avocado toast.