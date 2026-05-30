Forget Plastic Tablecloths For Your Picnic: This Fitted Solution Won't Blow Away In The Wind

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When party planning, the weather can be your biggest adversary. No one wants to go to an outdoor event when it's pouring rain, and forget making treats like macarons if it's too humid outside because they become delicate (and frankly, are not worth making). Wind, however, might be the worst possible thing for an outdoor gathering — especially if you are planning on lining your tables with tablecloths. If you don't adequately secure the sheets, which you can do with a splash of water or a couple of clips, you could watch your tablecloths and anything on them blow away.

If you notice a breezy day is in the forecast, swap your standard tablecloths with something more fitted; namely, bottom sheets. It might seem weird to put something meant for the bedroom on your tables, but the shape and elastic edges of the sheets will stay in place more readily than a standard tablecloth without any elastic.

You should be able to use a Twin or Twin XL sheet on your standard picnic table, depending on its size. It may be a little big, but it's better than having to run across the lawn to grab your tablecloth and everything that was on it. Plus, the sheets are washable, so you can easily use them again and again.