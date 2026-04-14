Keep Those Plastic Table Covers Smooth And In Place With One Clever Trick

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When setting the perfect table for a dinner party, trying to fit a plastic tablecloth is kind of like folding a fitted sheet — a whole lot of stretching, pulling, and frustration. To add to the challenge, these tablecloths never seem to stay in place, which can spell disaster when you're trying to serve food on them or host an outdoor gathering. Luckily, there are some handy hacks for ensuring that their plastic tablecloths stays in place.

For example, some people have found success by coating the entire table with water before adding the plastic tablecloth on top and smoothing out the edges. The water helps the plastic stick to the table, which can prevent the wind from blowing it upward and off. This hack is handy for both indoor and outdoor hosting. However, the main drawback is that the water will eventually dry. If playing with water is not your idea of a fun, there are other tips to ensure your tablecloth stays put.