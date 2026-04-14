Keep Those Plastic Table Covers Smooth And In Place With One Clever Trick
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When setting the perfect table for a dinner party, trying to fit a plastic tablecloth is kind of like folding a fitted sheet — a whole lot of stretching, pulling, and frustration. To add to the challenge, these tablecloths never seem to stay in place, which can spell disaster when you're trying to serve food on them or host an outdoor gathering. Luckily, there are some handy hacks for ensuring that their plastic tablecloths stays in place.
For example, some people have found success by coating the entire table with water before adding the plastic tablecloth on top and smoothing out the edges. The water helps the plastic stick to the table, which can prevent the wind from blowing it upward and off. This hack is handy for both indoor and outdoor hosting. However, the main drawback is that the water will eventually dry. If playing with water is not your idea of a fun, there are other tips to ensure your tablecloth stays put.
Other methods to keep tablecloths in place
To keep your plastic tablecloth put, another idea is to cut three lines down each side of the tablecloth and tie them around the legs to tether it to the table. You can also make cute weights by using something decorative and heavy, though if you're hosting guests that like to touch and fiddle with things, you could risk your tablecloth blowing off and into the sunset. Other alternatives, depending on the size of your tablecloth, include using painter's tape and binder clips.
The other option, depending on how often you throw spring picnics and outdoor barbecues, is to get a weightier, more permanent tablecloth. Tablecloths really matter because they can set the tone for the occasion, and you can repurpose tablecloths you don't use by lining your pantry drawers with them, making it a sustainable purchase. Of course, if kids are going to be painting and doing crafts on it, you may want to select a vinyl option like the Smiry Rectangle Picnic Tablecloth.