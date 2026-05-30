The Most Popular Beer Brand Among Boomers In 2026 Isn't Heineken Or Corona
The Baby Boomer generation includes people born between 1946 and 1964. Like any generational span, it includes adults with vast and varying opinions about politics, art, food, and beverages. Yet some generalizations can be made based on data and surveys. YouGov, a global online market research and data analytics firm, conducts active polling operations among its online communities and compiles results quarterly. The results from the first quarter of 2026 give us new insight into the most popular beer brand of the Baby Boomer generation — and it's not Heineken or Corona.
According to survey results collected between January and March of 2026, 55% of respondents who identify as belonging to the Baby Boomer generation have a positive opinion of Guinness. Because these results were not broken down further by age or region, it's unclear if the majority of the respondents live in the U.S., U.K., or elsewhere. However, the data is weighted to represent country or national demographics. Guinness, which was founded in Dublin, Ireland, in 1759, has a long history of popularity around the globe. According to 2022 data from Guinness Storehouse, it had, for the first time, become the number one beer brand in Britain, and Americans were consuming 950,000 pints each day.
So why do Baby Boomers in particular rank Guinness beers so favorably? It could be the lack of pretension from the brand itself, which historically hasn't relied on trendy marketing gimmicks or aggressive tactics. It may also be because, although a pint of Guinness looks heavy, it's actually a relatively smooth, light beer that is easy to drink. Of course, it could also be nostalgia; it's a classic brand that offers consistency and tradition, unlike modern ale blends or unpredictable trends.
Guinness has also enjoyed a resurgence in popularity with younger generations
In 2023, with Guinness being the most popular beer brand in the U.K. The Guinness Storehouse, the famous St. James' Gate Brewery in Dublin, Ireland, where the beer was once brewed with canal water, was voted the World's Leading Tourist Attraction. In 2024, the brewery was named Ireland's number one attraction by Tourism Ireland. That same year, The New York Times reported that Nielsen named Guinness "the fastest-growing imported beer in the country based on bar, restaurant, and brewery sales."
This could be thanks to the beer brand's sudden surge in popularity among younger generations. This is partly due to viral TikTok drinking challenges like "Split the G," which encourages participants to chug a pint of Guinness until the space between the foam and beer lands in the middle of the G on the glass. It may also be due to an Irish pop culture renaissance led by the rise in popularity of Irish actors like Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan, and Irish musicians like Hozier. And, as with its popularity among the Baby Boomer generation, it could just be because consumers have grown weary of mixology trends, craft beers, and overly-complicated gastronomical creations.
The brand evokes a stoic, no-nonsense approach to drinking that has cross-generational appeal to consumers with marketing fatigue. In fact, despite the fact that a pint of Guinness costs more than ever, sales of Guinness contributed to an 8.8% increase in parent brand Diageo's net sales across Europe (via MCA) in the first quarter of 2026. All in all, with a 267-year history, the Guinness brand has definitely proven it has staying power.