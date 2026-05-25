Guinness Beer Was Once Brewed With Canal Water

Guinness is one of the world's most recognizable beers, brewed in Dublin for over 250 years. On New Year's Eve of 1759, in an act of monumental ambition, Arthur Guinness signed a lease on St. James's Gate Brewery for 9,000 years. The lease included a supply of water, and for much of the brewery's history, that water came from Ireland's Grand Canal.

Dublin's public water supply is centuries old, and in the 18th century, the main source was a reservoir known as the City Basin. As the city continued to grow, water from the newly built Grand Canal was used to supplement the city's water supply, becoming one of the main supplies of drinking water for Dublin's citizens until the 1860s. Being everyone's source of fresh water, this made the canal water the obvious choice for the brewery, with a good level of hardness for brewing dark ales like stout and porter, which includes Guinness. Per the Irish Family History Center, "The water used to make the stout was the moderately hard water from the Grand Canal."

This certainly wasn't unique to Guinness, either. As Irish Waterways History mentions, "Other breweries and distilleries were supplied with water by both the Royal and the Grand Canal." The Grand Canal, in particular, was built to carry water from at least 40 freshwater springs, via a waterway called the Milltown Feeder (also known as the Grand Supply). The Guinness brewery is still supplied with the same canal water today, but it's no longer used for brewing, now reserved only for washing.