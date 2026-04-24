Why A Pint Of Guinness Costs More Than Ever (And The State Where It Costs The Most)
Fancy a cheeky pint? Prepare to pay up. For Guinness drinkers, times have never been costlier. Unrelenting inflation has initiated a cost-of-living crisis in the United States — and across the pond, it's the same story in Ireland, the birthplace of Guinness. The Irish Star reports that the average cost of a pint of Guinness in Ireland (and, there is a "correct" way to drink Guinness, for the record) has reached over €6 for the first time ever, and that's no small thing.
In addition to that €6.10 pint, which is the equivalent of about $7.19 USD, the country has seen other food and beverage costs skyrocket as well. In the past year alone, Irish steak prices have risen by an average of €5 and the average cost of a pint of lager sits even higher than Guinness at €6.52. In larger cities like New York City and Dublin, a single pint of the Black Stuff regularly fetches upwards of $9 or €9 to €10.
Last month, FinanceBuzz tracked the cost of a pint of Guinness in every U.S. state and, per the study, the average national price currently sits at $7.89. This is a 5% increase from $7.49 last year, which was itself a significant increase from $7.13 in 2024. Nationwide, however, the cheapest pint is in West Virginia at $6.15, and the costliest is in California at $9.75. It isn't just Guinness, either. Many other beer brands have been raising their prices in recent months, and beer fans in the U.S. are feeling it.
Inflation has changed the playing field, and California is feeling the sting
In January 2026, Guinness' parent company Diageo announced a 5.2% price increase for all Guinness Draught products, according to The Sun. While Diageo does not set the retail prices for individual pubs, a cost increase like this typically translates to price spikes for customers — even though Guinness is still demonstrating unrelenting global sales regardless.
Additionally, the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have made imports more expensive for U.S. buyers. Ireland is one of the largest per-capita exporters to the U.S. globally, and as of February 2026, its roughly $75 billion in annual U.S. imports has cost an additional 10%. These tariffs will remain in place until July 26 unless extended by the U.S. Congress. As for California — where the cost of living across the board is 42% higher than the national average, per Salary.com — the stateside effect of these import price hikes is feeling especially unwelcome.
Meanwhile, in Ireland, politician Louise O'Reilly calls the wave of price hikes caused by the general rate of Irish national inflation "absolutely wild," adding that there is "no sign of it easing" (via Irish Mirror). At least for now, it looks like folks thirsty for a pint of classic Irish stout — in the U.S. and UK alike — are going to need to bring at least $10 to the bar. Budget accordingly.