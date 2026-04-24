Why A Pint Of Guinness Costs More Than Ever (And The State Where It Costs The Most)

Fancy a cheeky pint? Prepare to pay up. For Guinness drinkers, times have never been costlier. Unrelenting inflation has initiated a cost-of-living crisis in the United States — and across the pond, it's the same story in Ireland, the birthplace of Guinness. The Irish Star reports that the average cost of a pint of Guinness in Ireland (and, there is a "correct" way to drink Guinness, for the record) has reached over €6 for the first time ever, and that's no small thing.

In addition to that €6.10 pint, which is the equivalent of about $7.19 USD, the country has seen other food and beverage costs skyrocket as well. In the past year alone, Irish steak prices have risen by an average of €5 and the average cost of a pint of lager sits even higher than Guinness at €6.52. In larger cities like New York City and Dublin, a single pint of the Black Stuff regularly fetches upwards of $9 or €9 to €10.

Last month, FinanceBuzz tracked the cost of a pint of Guinness in every U.S. state and, per the study, the average national price currently sits at $7.89. This is a 5% increase from $7.49 last year, which was itself a significant increase from $7.13 in 2024. Nationwide, however, the cheapest pint is in West Virginia at $6.15, and the costliest is in California at $9.75. It isn't just Guinness, either. Many other beer brands have been raising their prices in recent months, and beer fans in the U.S. are feeling it.