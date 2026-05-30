Not Red Cups, Not Tiffany Lamps: This '80s Pizza Hut Feature Deserves A Comeback

If there is any chain that needs a throwback to the '80s, it's Pizza Hut. It may still be the second-largest pizza chain in the country, but the Hut has fallen on hard times. Outside of the pandemic delivery bump, the chain's same-store sales have been flat or falling for years, and there was a staggering 7% drop in overall U.S. sales in 2025. That has led parent company Yum Brands to announce the closure of 250 Pizza Hut locations, and is even considering selling the company.

It wasn't always this way. Many customers fondly remember the Pizza Hut of the '80s and '90s, with its charming dine-in experience that included salad bars, buffets, and a unique decor that included the brand's iconic Tiffany-style lamps. There is enough love for that era that some Pizza Hut locations have started bringing back the retro decor, with more than 140 locations retrofitted to "Pizza Hut Classics" so far. But if Pizza Hut is going full retro, it should bring back one of its best old features and start serving its pan pizza in the warm pans again.

As one Reddit user reminiscing about the old Pizza Hut parlors says, "They used to bring the pizza to your table in a cast iron pan and serve everybody their first slice along with a pitcher of soda pop." And it wasn't just about presentation either. As a nostalgic commenter on another thread notes, "Man, I remember going to PH with my mom every week and ordering the pan pizza that would come sizzling to your table." That hot pan not only kept the pizza warm, but it created the iconic crispy crust on the pizza that helped make the old version of the chain so popular.