Not Red Cups, Not Tiffany Lamps: This '80s Pizza Hut Feature Deserves A Comeback
If there is any chain that needs a throwback to the '80s, it's Pizza Hut. It may still be the second-largest pizza chain in the country, but the Hut has fallen on hard times. Outside of the pandemic delivery bump, the chain's same-store sales have been flat or falling for years, and there was a staggering 7% drop in overall U.S. sales in 2025. That has led parent company Yum Brands to announce the closure of 250 Pizza Hut locations, and is even considering selling the company.
It wasn't always this way. Many customers fondly remember the Pizza Hut of the '80s and '90s, with its charming dine-in experience that included salad bars, buffets, and a unique decor that included the brand's iconic Tiffany-style lamps. There is enough love for that era that some Pizza Hut locations have started bringing back the retro decor, with more than 140 locations retrofitted to "Pizza Hut Classics" so far. But if Pizza Hut is going full retro, it should bring back one of its best old features and start serving its pan pizza in the warm pans again.
As one Reddit user reminiscing about the old Pizza Hut parlors says, "They used to bring the pizza to your table in a cast iron pan and serve everybody their first slice along with a pitcher of soda pop." And it wasn't just about presentation either. As a nostalgic commenter on another thread notes, "Man, I remember going to PH with my mom every week and ordering the pan pizza that would come sizzling to your table." That hot pan not only kept the pizza warm, but it created the iconic crispy crust on the pizza that helped make the old version of the chain so popular.
Cooking and serving pan pizza in the old-school pans would be a big win for Pizza Hut
The visual appeal of the old-school Pizza Hut parlors is certainly nice, but incorporating the old pans once again would help address the quality of the food. For years now, customers have been complaining that the pizza chain isn't what it used to be, but when Pizza Hut changed its pan pizza recipe (and the pans it used) back in 2019, fans noticed. On Reddit threads about the changes, customers and employees said things like, "Mainly, it's not crispier than before, though that was one of the reasons for the reformulation. It's kind of doughy and softer." Another comment noted that the doughy pizza and the pans themselves reflect poor quality.
The exact make of the old pans isn't clear, but many customers and employees have speculated they were either seasoned carbon steel or cast iron. What is clear from old photos and vintage versions of the pans available for sale is that they were thicker and darker than the modern pans, which are light aluminum with a perforated bottom. While this material change was supposed to enhance the pan pizza experience, customers have been skeptical. Darker metal absorbs and radiates heat better, leading to a crispy crust. The former pans also gave the pizza a fried look and feel on the bottom, thanks to the extra oil added to the bottom of the pan.
The change in Pizza Hut pans is the epitome of the kind of modern attempt at streamlining that has hurt the brand so much and led to less distinct and lower-quality food. Bringing back the old pans would be a great way for Pizza Hut to prove its commitment to fixing things beyond the superficial.