This Wisconsin Supper Club Serves A 10-Pound Prime Rib To Those Bold (And Hungry) Enough To Try It
Many restaurants have a certain something special, a carved-out niche bringing diners back over and over again. Sometimes it's a signature cocktail, a scenic view, a secret fried-chicken recipe, or a dessert to die for. At a particular place in Wisconsin, the Black Otter Supper Club, it's something a bit more dramatic: a 10-pound prime rib so astoundingly large it could teeter into gaudy gimmick territory. But it's wise to hold your judgment on that, as this is a well-loved family-owned establishment operating for decades in the city of Hortonville — one we readily placed on our list of hands-down best places for prime rib in each U.S. state.
Black Otter is part of classic American and Wisconsin supper club culture, which lands somewhere between fine-dining restaurant and retro 1960s-style social spot. This one has been owned by the Guyette family since 1972 and features hearty meal portions, a broad menu, and an elaborate homemade salad and soup bar included with every meal. Black Otter is particularly renowned for its well-loved prime rib dinners — and nothing looms larger on their menu than the 160-ounce Extreme Cut Prime Rib. It's for guests with either serious appetites, a competitive streak, or a bit of both.
Prime rib at Black Otter is slow-roasted for several hours and served with au jus, available in four escalating cuts. The Queen Cut comes with one bone and weighs about 32 ounces, while the King Cut doubles that with two bones and roughly 72 ounces. From there, things get even more theatrical: the Super Cut has three bones and clocks in around 116 ounces, and the Extreme Cut stretches to four bones and about 160 ounces. That's the 10-pound elephant in the room, though not necessarily the main draw for everyday diners.
Black Otter Supper Club has prime rib and more
The Extreme Cut is the one people talk about, but finishing it isn't just about extremely full bellies. Diners who polish off the entire Extreme Cut by themselves receive a $20 gift certificate, a photo for bragging rights, what the restaurant calls its "Extremely" best T-shirt, and the big chain necklace, added in 2025. Even the slightly smaller Super Cut has its own reward: finish that one solo while dining in, and you get a free T-shirt. The Super and Extreme Cuts are not available for takeout, are served based on availability, and go to the first orders placed.
Still, the Black Otter is not only for prime rib lovers or challengers. Its seafood lineup includes the likes of yellow lake perch, haddock prepared several ways, walleye pike, shrimp, scallops, bluegill when available, Atlantic salmon with dill sauce, lobster tails, and a seafood platter built from multiple fried catches. Pork fans can go for baby back barbecue ribs, served in a Memphis-style sweet-and-spicy mesquite sauce, while steak lovers have options like tenderloin and Black Angus ribeye. The chef's combos let you pair tenderloin or ribeye with seafood choices such as lobster tails, scallops, shrimp, perch, haddock, walleye, or bluegill. All dinners include a choice of potato, warm bread, and the restaurant's 26-foot-long salad bar with homemade soups, cheeses, veggies, sauces, puddings, and more.
Black Otter appears on our roundup of 10 best supper clubs in the Midwest, and customers seem happy to ditto the sentiment. With more than 90 5-star reviews on Yelp, customers mention things like the prime rib being tender, well rendered, well seasoned, perfectly cooked, and having a nice crust, while the accompanying jus is warm and deep.