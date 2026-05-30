This Wisconsin Supper Club Serves A 10-Pound Prime Rib To Those Bold (And Hungry) Enough To Try It

Many restaurants have a certain something special, a carved-out niche bringing diners back over and over again. Sometimes it's a signature cocktail, a scenic view, a secret fried-chicken recipe, or a dessert to die for. At a particular place in Wisconsin, the Black Otter Supper Club, it's something a bit more dramatic: a 10-pound prime rib so astoundingly large it could teeter into gaudy gimmick territory. But it's wise to hold your judgment on that, as this is a well-loved family-owned establishment operating for decades in the city of Hortonville — one we readily placed on our list of hands-down best places for prime rib in each U.S. state.

Black Otter is part of classic American and Wisconsin supper club culture, which lands somewhere between fine-dining restaurant and retro 1960s-style social spot. This one has been owned by the Guyette family since 1972 and features hearty meal portions, a broad menu, and an elaborate homemade salad and soup bar included with every meal. Black Otter is particularly renowned for its well-loved prime rib dinners — and nothing looms larger on their menu than the 160-ounce Extreme Cut Prime Rib. It's for guests with either serious appetites, a competitive streak, or a bit of both.

Prime rib at Black Otter is slow-roasted for several hours and served with au jus, available in four escalating cuts. The Queen Cut comes with one bone and weighs about 32 ounces, while the King Cut doubles that with two bones and roughly 72 ounces. From there, things get even more theatrical: the Super Cut has three bones and clocks in around 116 ounces, and the Extreme Cut stretches to four bones and about 160 ounces. That's the 10-pound elephant in the room, though not necessarily the main draw for everyday diners.