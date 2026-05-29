Here's What Happens When You Make Cold Brew In Milk

If you tend to order your cold brew "with room" for milk, this one's for you. Today, we're shining the spotlight on cold brew coffee made with milk instead of water — which is a real thing, and ideal for fans of cafe au laits and other milky, chilled sippers. To make cold brew, coarsely-ground coffee beans are soaked in cold or room-temperature water, steeped slowly for a prolonged period (roughly 12 hours or overnight), then strained. The result is a strong, highly-concentrated brew that is smooth without any bitterness. You can simply add milk to this drink, but let's see what happens if you replace water with milk in the first place.

Steeping those grounds in milk instead of water yields a fuller body and a smoother, silkier mouthfeel. The milk's subtle sweetness offsets the coffee's naturally bitter tones, softening and taming the brew for a more luscious profile. It's roughly the flavor and texture equivalent of ordering an iced latte versus an iced Americano. The former's addition of milk delivers a fuller body and toned-down coffee flavor, while the latter arrives thinner, stronger, and more coffee-forward. The same is true of cold brew made with water versus one made with milk.

Milk-steeped cold brew (colloquially known as "milk brew" in the coffee industry) has been popularized by Japanese cafes such as Koffee Mameya and Kurasu Kyoto, which have championed the drink since 2021. While it may be increasingly common in Asia, milk brew has yet to break into the fourth-wave coffee culture mainstream in the U.S. But, it's simple enough to make at home, especially with the help of a few pro tips.