No Popeyes? No Problem — Thanks To A New At-Home Mix

My fast-food preferences are singular: Popeyes is the only drive-thru establishment I visit on a regular basis. My order? A fried chicken sandwich (the best chicken item on its menu), Cajun fries, and a biscuit. That meal has never let me down, and it's my go-to when I need a little bit of self-care. So, understandably, I was pretty ecstatic when I learned that the chicken giant was releasing biscuit mixes. Yes, please — I'll gladly take a never-ending supply of homemade Popeyes biscuits, especially if they're actually as good as the real deal.

Popeyes released two versions of its biscuit mix: a Homestyle Biscuit Mix and a Cajun Cheddar Biscuit Mix. As a girl who appreciates options, this made me all the more excited to try them out. I made each mix according to the directions on the box, evaluating them based both on how they compared to my OG favorite and how good they were in their own right (taking flavor and texture into account).

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.