Cleaning Your Griddle? Drop The Brush And Grab An Onion (Bonus Flavor Included)

The pressure to properly clean a hot griddle can cause anxiety to rise. The wrong equipment can scratch the surface, while a metal brush can leave behind potentially harmful particles. But you don't need special cleaners to get the job done. Using an onion can bypass many of these concerns while adding a boost of flavor to your meal. "No harsh chemicals, no scrubbing," described an Instagrammer, using the trick to wipe down her grill grates. "Just easy grill magic."

A fiery hot surface isn't needed for this trick to clean a griddle. After the griddle has heated to a moderate temperature, slice an onion leaving the skin on, drizzle olive oil onto the open face, and glide the exposed surface over the griddle. The moisture in the onion will steam the hot metal and remove any residue or leftover pieces of food without unnecessary scraping or scrubbing on your part. There's science in the method, as enzymes help get rid of burnt-on food on the griddle, and compounds in the onion help to get rid of grease, and the onion flesh itself is a mild abrasive. The olive oil conditions the griddle's surface to provide something of a non-stick surface — like when you're seasoning a cast iron pan. By the time you're finished, the griddle will not only be clean but will also be prepped with flavors of caramelized onion and olive oil, offering an aromatic announcement that you're ready to cook. As one Instagram user noted, "The smell of the onion can let the neighbors know it's about to go down!"