Most People Keep This Seasoning In Their Pantry — And It's The Perfect Pairing For Eggs, Any Style

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Egg dishes can be notoriously bland, depending on who's manning the frying pan on any given day. But they certainly don't have to be, evidenced by dishes such as eggs Florentine with rich hollandaise sauce, spicy huevos rancheros, and custardy quiche Lorraine, to name just a few. But what if you're carving some earthy flavor in your eggs without a big to-do? That's when you reach for a simple pantry item that perfectly pairs with any style of eggs: everything bagel seasoning.

This easy shake-it-on flavor-maker sits on Tasting Table's list of 15 best seasonings for your scrambled eggs, created through consultation with two different food experts, including Kelsey Patterson, a recipe developer and food blogger from Sigsbee Street, who makes many types of egg dishes focusing on pescatarian and vegetarian recipes. As noted by Patterson, the original "everything bagel" seasoning shifted from its intended use only on bagels to becoming commonplace in a wide variety of applications, including eggs.

"Everything bagel seasoning deserves a spot on your eggs to give them a pop of texture and taste," she says, noting that the seasoning is available everywhere now, but her favorite version is from Trader Joe's. That particular blend brings together black and white sesame seeds, sea salt flakes, poppy seeds, and dried garlic and onion, which is pretty much common to other brands, including the Great Value Everything Bagel Seasoning at Walmart. If it's a new seasoning in your cooking repertoire, the versatility of this curious mixture may take you by surprise.