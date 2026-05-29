The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought Pizza Rolls Beat Classic Totino's By A Mile
Totino's are probably the first pizza rolls that come to mind. In fact, they're the oldest mass-produced frozen pizza brand. It's an affordable, easy-to-make, and kid-approved snack. But, did you know there's a better brand out there that beats Totino's and all other pizza snack rolls by a mile? In our ranking of eight store-bought pizza rolls, our taste tester singled out one top option for its clean ingredients, burst and balance of flavor, and crispy crust. If you can find them at your local grocer, Annie's Uncured Pepperoni Pizza Poppers deserve a spot in your freezer.
While you may not be able to find them at major grocers like Walmart, Target, or Costco, these rolls are worth trying if you're near a Sprouts Farmers Market or another natural grocery store. "These are loaded up with just enough sweet sauce, are dressed in herbs, and the surface crisps up nicely," raves our taste tester. They also appreciated the real mozzarella cheese which is tastier than the "imitation mozzarella cheese" made from ingredients like rennet casein, water, vegetable oil, and modified food starch that's used by brands like Totino's.
Our taste tester also liked that the rolls are made with organic ingredients and without using artificial flavors and nitrites. However, the rolls weren't flawless. "The only downside is that they are a bit pricey, but judging by taste only, these were my favorites," notes our taste tester. If you're looking for the best pizza rolls overall, these are it. But if the price and limited availability are deal-breakers, our taste tester also liked Amy's Cheese Pizza Snacks and Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Pizza Snacks.
Other customer opinions about Annie's Pizza Poppers
Most online reviews for Annie's Pizza Poppers are positive, with many shoppers preferring the brand because it uses real ingredients instead of the more processed fillings found in other pizza rolls. Some customers prepare the dish in an air fryer to get an extra crispy exterior and enjoy them with ranch, spicy mayo, or red chili flakes for a bit of heat. "After trying them, I went back and bought 10 more packs!," states one happy customer on the Annie's website. "I would buy a bag of 100 of these if I was given the option," declares another reviewer.
However, not all reviews were positive. Some reviewers don't think they're a great value despite the taste, while others wish the wheat was organic. Some reviews also note that the recent purchase had less cheese and sauce, and the flavor was bland. "Was just dough with like 3 drops of sauce inside. Not an exaggeration," complains one reviewer. One recent TikTok video showed plenty of filling in the pepperoni version, while the creator mentioned the cheese ones seemed lighter on filling. If you find a bag online or in-store, they're definitely worth tossing into your cart alongside some of Annie's other freezer favorites including the Organic Flaky Biscuits.