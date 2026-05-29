The Hands-Down Best Store-Bought Pizza Rolls Beat Classic Totino's By A Mile

Totino's are probably the first pizza rolls that come to mind. In fact, they're the oldest mass-produced frozen pizza brand. It's an affordable, easy-to-make, and kid-approved snack. But, did you know there's a better brand out there that beats Totino's and all other pizza snack rolls by a mile? In our ranking of eight store-bought pizza rolls, our taste tester singled out one top option for its clean ingredients, burst and balance of flavor, and crispy crust. If you can find them at your local grocer, Annie's Uncured Pepperoni Pizza Poppers deserve a spot in your freezer.

While you may not be able to find them at major grocers like Walmart, Target, or Costco, these rolls are worth trying if you're near a Sprouts Farmers Market or another natural grocery store. "These are loaded up with just enough sweet sauce, are dressed in herbs, and the surface crisps up nicely," raves our taste tester. They also appreciated the real mozzarella cheese which is tastier than the "imitation mozzarella cheese" made from ingredients like rennet casein, water, vegetable oil, and modified food starch that's used by brands like Totino's.

Our taste tester also liked that the rolls are made with organic ingredients and without using artificial flavors and nitrites. However, the rolls weren't flawless. "The only downside is that they are a bit pricey, but judging by taste only, these were my favorites," notes our taste tester. If you're looking for the best pizza rolls overall, these are it. But if the price and limited availability are deal-breakers, our taste tester also liked Amy's Cheese Pizza Snacks and Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni Pizza Snacks.