The Store-Bought Biscuits That Are Worth The Higher Price Than Pillsbury

When you reach for a can of store-bought biscuits at the supermarket, your go-to brand might be Pillsbury because it's a household staple that's been around for more than a century. However, these days there's an array of biscuits in a tube from many other big-box companies and in-house brands. Most of them work fine when served with butter and jam for breakfast, but out of all of those brands, which is supreme? To find out, Tasting Table put 11 brands of canned biscuits to the test, including Pillsbury and Walmart's in-house brand Great Value.

Out of the bunch, the biscuits that reigned supreme were Annie's, the organic brand that might be best known for its version of boxed macaroni and cheese. The biscuits stood out for their buttery taste and flaky texture, which is so authentic it'll seem like you baked them from scratch.

The caveat to these delicious canned biscuits is the price point, because they will definitely cost more than other brands, including Pillsbury. For context, a quick search on Fresh Direct shows a can of Annie's priced at $7.49 compared to $5.39 for Pillsbury at a Queens, New York grocery store. Of course, pricing varies by store and location.