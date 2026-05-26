Why Did Nailed It! Disappear?

Nailing a cooking show is not as easy as it sounds. It needs a likable host, a fun concept, and interesting guests or contestants. This is what keeps shows like "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Chopped" running on the Food Network. Netflix has had some success in the cooking show world, and "Nailed It!," which premiered in 2018, was one of the best. A baking competition for woefully underskilled bakers, the show played with a concept many home cooks understand: failing miserably even while following a recipe. It delighted audiences for seven seasons, and then vanished. No official reason was given to brokenhearted fans.

Season 7 was limited to just four episodes, while previous seasons had six to eight each. At the time, reports said that the crew walked off set and went on strike as they tried to unionize. Deadline reported the next day that the show was being put on hold indefinitely, and it never returned. Netflix aired the four finished episodes and the series seemingly ended there.

Host Nicole Byer has offered limited information about the state of the show since it ended. In 2024, she appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast and was asked if "Nailed It!" still existed. "I don't know if it's coming back, I simply don't know. I don't know. I would love for it to come back," she said. Two years later, there's still no indication that Netflix has plans to bring it back. There was a spinoff in 2023 called "The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge," which had a different format more akin to The Great British Baking Show. Only one season was aired.