The Sweet Potato Myth Everyone Can Safely Ignore

Over the years, several foods have been labeled "less healthy" than their more colorful counterparts. Case in point: white versus brown rice, white versus wholegrain bread, and, yes, white versus sweet potatoes. While there's a strong argument in favor of adding sweet potatoes to your meals for more vitamins and minerals, assuming they're healthier is a common potato myth people still believe.

Sure, sweet potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin A (a 3.5-ounce serving is more than your daily recommended value), which is essential for your immune system, eyes, and cellular health. But when it comes to calories and other nutrients like fiber, protein, magnesium, and vitamin B6, there is practically no difference between white and sweet potatoes. The only other difference is that white potatoes offer slightly more potassium, but not enough to claim that they're healthier either.

In other words, next time you're deciding which kind of potato to eat, remember that both are equally nutritious. With skin, 3.5 ounces of both types have about 90 calories, 3 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein, and 21 grams of carbohydrates. Sweet potatoes may offer a little more vitamin B6, which is good for your brain, though both kinds offer the same recommended daily value of magnesium, an essential mineral for muscle and nerve function. Taters for the win!