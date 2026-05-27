The Sweet Potato Myth Everyone Can Safely Ignore
Over the years, several foods have been labeled "less healthy" than their more colorful counterparts. Case in point: white versus brown rice, white versus wholegrain bread, and, yes, white versus sweet potatoes. While there's a strong argument in favor of adding sweet potatoes to your meals for more vitamins and minerals, assuming they're healthier is a common potato myth people still believe.
Sure, sweet potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin A (a 3.5-ounce serving is more than your daily recommended value), which is essential for your immune system, eyes, and cellular health. But when it comes to calories and other nutrients like fiber, protein, magnesium, and vitamin B6, there is practically no difference between white and sweet potatoes. The only other difference is that white potatoes offer slightly more potassium, but not enough to claim that they're healthier either.
In other words, next time you're deciding which kind of potato to eat, remember that both are equally nutritious. With skin, 3.5 ounces of both types have about 90 calories, 3 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein, and 21 grams of carbohydrates. Sweet potatoes may offer a little more vitamin B6, which is good for your brain, though both kinds offer the same recommended daily value of magnesium, an essential mineral for muscle and nerve function. Taters for the win!
How to cook and enjoy sweet potatoes
Now that we've cleared up this whole potato nutrition debacle, on to the fun part: eating them. So many recipes include potatoes as a hearty, starchy base, and, in most cases, sweet and white potatoes can be used interchangeably. It all depends on the flavor you prefer and whether you know how to choose the best sweet potatoes at the grocery store. Look for spuds with smooth, firm skin that are small-to-medium size and longer in shape. These tend to cook more evenly.
Once you're stocked up, try some of the best sweet potato recipes. We love roasting them in the oven or smashing them for crispy, creamy results. You could even stuff them with meat, cheese, or beans, like you would any regular baked potato. The possibilities are endless, and the best part? It's the perfect time to experiment with other sweet potato varieties, including white sweet potatoes, Japanese sweet potatoes, or purple yams, also called "ube" in some cultures. Each brings a unique texture, flavor, and sweetness to the table.