The French Dish Stanley Tucci And Meryl Streep Once Made Together In Her Apartment

When preparing for a role, actors will choose among various methods to get into character. Whether it's method acting and extreme physical transformations or internal perspective, different types of roles require different preparation. Although neither Stanley Tucci's nor Meryl Streep's characters in either "The Devil Wears Prada" film are known for their culinary prowess, their characters in "Julia & Julia" were much more centered around food, appropriate for a movie involving Julia Child. In an interview with The Guardian, actor Stanley Tucci describes a dish he cooked with his co-star in multiple films, the incredible Meryl Streep, blanquette de veau.

In the interview, Tucci states that before they were both set to film "Julie & Julia," Tucci gave Streep a call to get some hands-on practice in the kitchen. "I said, 'I don't mean to get too methody on you, Meryl, but we need to cook together'," says Tucci. "So we went out shopping, then made blanquette de veau and a tarte tatin at her apartment," which sounds like a dream scenario if you ask us. If you're unfamiliar with blanquette de veau, it's a rich French stew made with veal and a sauce that's purposely lacking color, thickened with a roux and heavy cream. If you're squeamish about consuming baby calves, you can still make blanquette de veau with one of these affordable alternatives for veal that are still tender.