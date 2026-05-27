This Is Why Your Pizza Stone Cracked Last Season — And Here's How To Prevent It This Year

Whether you're digging a frozen pie out of the freezer or you've spent two days working your sourdough pizza bases, there's no greater buzzkill than when your pizza stone cracks, breaking your heart along with it. Pizza stones are typically made of clay, ceramic, or more durable materials like cordierite, leading us to wonder why they cracked in the first place. The three most common causes of pizza stone destruction are thermal shock, trapped moisture or oil, and general rough handling, which, for a fragile slap of ceramic, may not even be that rough.

Thermal shock is an easy mistake to make. This happens when you warm up your oven, but forget to put the stone in. When you do, you quickly discover that your stone has sub-divided. Thermal shock happens when the stone heats or cools too rapidly, particularly when this transition happens unevenly. On a microscopic level, thermal shock is when part of a material expands or contracts with heat (or when losing it) faster than other parts, causing them to fracture.

Of course, this can happen by putting a cold stone into a hot oven or even laying a hot stone on a cool surface or in cold water. It can even happen mid-bake if the pizza on the stone is too cold itself. Getting water or oil trapped is also a sleeper threat to pizza stones, as moisture can get stuck in porous nooks and expand with heat. With nowhere to go but out, that means the stone has to move out of the way.