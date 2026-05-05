The Trick To Making Pizza Dough That Gives You Sourdough Flavor Without The Wait

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Sourdough's tangy taste makes us want to turn the bread into everything possible — croutons, chips, pizza crust, you name it. For the latter ingredient, you'll need a starter to make the dough, but if you don't have one already, getting your hands on sourdough pizza crust could take upwards of a week. Thankfully, brewing yeast can give you the unique flavors you're after without the lengthy wait.

Baker's yeast is for baked goods and brewing yeast is for beer, but the two don't always have to stay in their respective lanes. Brewing yeast, which helps beers ferment and lends them a distinct flavor, is often used in bread baking and can effectively give your pizza crust a more complex taste. It's important you use active brewing yeast rather than inactive brewer's yeast, which is sold as a dietary supplement and won't help the crust to rise. Brewing yeast tends to be harvested from the beer-making process, so it's infused with all the notes and aromas from its respective beverage, which is then transferred to your pizza crust.

There are hundreds of strains of brewing yeast to pick from, with plenty of punchy examples to mimic the sourdough taste. You can purchase strains from a number of brewing companies online (or try these Craft A Brew sachets from Amazon), or stop by your local brewery to see if they have any yeasts available.