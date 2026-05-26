Amish Meadow Tea: The Refreshing Way To Use Up Your Mint This Summer

Few garden herbs grow as vociferously and enthusiastically as mint in the summer. If you're lucky enough to have some growing nearby, don't be surprised to see it sprawling over beds, containers, and even sidewalks. That delightful abundance is exactly why Amish meadow tea is a beloved seasonal tradition in many Amish and rural Midwestern communities. The common herb has so many uses, but we think drinking it iced is one of the most delicious.

Despite its name, meadow tea isn't "tea" in the traditional sense because it usually doesn't contain any tea leaves. It'd be more accurate to call it a "tisane," which is an herbal infusion made of one or many plants. Regardless, it's a simple homemade drink made by steeping large amounts of fresh mint in hot water, and then adding sugar. It can be any kind of mint, from mojito mint to spearmint to wintergreen. Wild mint is native to most states in the U.S., so it's easy enough to forage if you're up for the hunt.

The drink has especially strong roots in Pennsylvania Dutch traditions across states like Pennsylvania (natch), Ohio, and Indiana. In these rural households, meadow tea was a practical way to use up the explosion of mint during the growing season. Mint is famously invasive and easy to cultivate, so it was traditionally served at church gatherings, summer suppers, and harvest meals. What makes the drink "Amish-style," besides its history, is the amount of sugar added, as these communities have quite the sweet tooth.