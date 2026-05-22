Airbnb Just Added A Grocery Delivery Service — Here's How It Works

Not only can an Airbnb rental feel a bit cozier than a hotel, but it can also help you avoid overspending on food while on vacation by providing a full kitchen to cook your own meals. There's just always been one inconvenient obstacle: The fridge and pantry won't be stocked with ingredients when you arrive. That's changing now, as Airbnb has partnered with Instacart and rolled out a grocery delivery service that sends food right to your rental.

Airbnb introduced the grocery service on May 20, 2026, and the feature is currently available in over 25 U.S. cities. After check-in, guests can place Instacart orders directly through Airbnb and choose when they would like their groceries dropped off. Some rental locations even allow hosts to take guests' orders and stock kitchens before the guests check in for their stay. Choosing to have the kitchen stocked in advance will come at no additional cost to the guest — in fact, Airbnb customers get $10 off orders of $50 or more.

Though this innovation sounds nifty, high upcharges are a glaring reason people turn away from grocery delivery. As of this writing, Airbnb has yet to specify if the price of ordering through its new service will differ from the cost of placing orders through Instacart directly — the company has only stated that Airbnb gift cards can't be used for these Instacart transactions. However, Airbnb has released detailed instructions on how guests and hosts can use this new service.