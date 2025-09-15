Amazon Fresh Vs Walmart Plus: Which Grocery Delivery Service Is The Better Deal?

These days, dozens of grocery delivery services race to claim a coveted spot on your phone's home screen. Both Amazon Fresh and Walmart Plus are solid options, but we think Walmart Plus offers better value for your buck. Don't get us wrong, there's value to be had in each, but Walmart's upfront fees are notably lower than those of Amazon Fresh. The membership costs less, the brand has significantly more brick-and-mortar stores, and the price threshold for free delivery is a reasonable $35 minimum. In short, Walmart Plus makes saving at the grocery store from the comfort of your home easy.

At the end of the day, value is in the eye of the beholder, and the best grocery delivery service is the one that works with your living, breathing lifestyle. Are you a last-minute shopper who values swift delivery speeds? Amazon's fast fleet may be best. Are you a budget-conscious shopper aiming to whittle down every fee? Walmart Plus' low-cost subscription may be a better option.

With your preferences dialed in, the best delivery service reveals itself. Finally, consider how often you plan to use the service, if you'll opt for a monthly or annual plan, and confirm which services are available in your region. But don't open your wallet just yet — both Walmart and Amazon offer a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters and find the perfect fit.