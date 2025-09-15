Amazon Fresh Vs Walmart Plus: Which Grocery Delivery Service Is The Better Deal?
These days, dozens of grocery delivery services race to claim a coveted spot on your phone's home screen. Both Amazon Fresh and Walmart Plus are solid options, but we think Walmart Plus offers better value for your buck. Don't get us wrong, there's value to be had in each, but Walmart's upfront fees are notably lower than those of Amazon Fresh. The membership costs less, the brand has significantly more brick-and-mortar stores, and the price threshold for free delivery is a reasonable $35 minimum. In short, Walmart Plus makes saving at the grocery store from the comfort of your home easy.
At the end of the day, value is in the eye of the beholder, and the best grocery delivery service is the one that works with your living, breathing lifestyle. Are you a last-minute shopper who values swift delivery speeds? Amazon's fast fleet may be best. Are you a budget-conscious shopper aiming to whittle down every fee? Walmart Plus' low-cost subscription may be a better option.
With your preferences dialed in, the best delivery service reveals itself. Finally, consider how often you plan to use the service, if you'll opt for a monthly or annual plan, and confirm which services are available in your region. But don't open your wallet just yet — both Walmart and Amazon offer a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters and find the perfect fit.
Amazon Fresh: best for Prime power shoppers
Amazon Fresh is designed for Prime loyalists, included in the brand's flagship subscription. Amazon Prime currently costs $139 annually and $14.99 monthly. Expect a $9.95 delivery fee on grocery orders under $50, $6.95 for orders between $50 and $100, and free delivery on purchases over $100. To lighten the expense, upgrade to Amazon's unlimited grocery delivery plan ($9.99/month or $99.99/year) for free deliveries on orders $35 or more, alongside 30-minute store pickups and access to 1-hour delivery windows.
Prime Members can also order groceries from Whole Foods via Amazon Fresh, but a service fee of $9.95 applies to all orders (free Whole Foods delivery available under the additional unlimited plan). And don't forget about the rest of Amazon's digital assets — you'll have Prime Video, Amazon Music, and unlimited photo storage, free shipping, and two-hour Fresh delivery. Prime also teams with Earnify to offer 10% back at participating gas stations.
While Amazon's groceries are considered more expensive than Walmart Plus, their Saver budget food line helps keep Amazon Fresh costs down with its wide variety of staples priced under $5. Members with Medicaid or EBT benefits, as well as students, can receive an additional 50% discount on their monthly subscriptions. Save more with Amazon's co-branded credit cards, earning up to 5% back at Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and Amazon.com. If you already buy items on Amazon.com and use services like Prime Video or photo storage, Amazon Fresh is likely the better deal.
Walmart Plus: best for nationwide grocery access
Walmart Plus is the more affordable choice ($12.95/month or $98/year), with memberships costing $40 less than Amazon Fresh. Same-day grocery delivery fees are also lower, depending on regional availability. Grocery orders over $35 are fee-free, with a $6.99 delivery charge if your cart total is less than $35. There are 4,606 Walmart Stores in the U.S., so you can expect broader coverage compared to Amazon Fresh, which services over 3,500 regions.
Savvy shoppers may know that Walmart owns Sam's Club, but Walmart Plus members, unfortunately, can't order from the warehouse club as Amazon Fresh members can with Whole Foods. Instead, the company offers a range of Plus benefits, including free shipping on all eligible Walmart Marketplace items, similar to Amazon Prime. Other benefits include free pharmacy delivery, fuel savings, a complimentary Paramount+ subscription, free online pet care, auto care, and 5% in Walmart cash on Expedia purchases.
Like Prime, Walmart Plus offers a 50% discount on membership for college students and those who qualify for government financial assistance, potentially bringing the annual cost under $50 a year. There is currently no Walmart credit card with cashback on deliveries, but the company plans to release a co-branded credit card in the fall of 2025, which may offer additional Walmart savings. Walmart Plus may have fewer bells and whistles than Amazon Fresh, but with widespread access and low costs, it's the top choice for consistent access and savings.