The Retro Chocolate Drink Pepsi Made To Compete With Yoo-Hoo

The world of soft drinks is rife with competition. Coke and Pepsi have long battled it out in the Cola Wars, but other soda categories have their own rivalries, too. Sprite and 7Up are the major competing lemon lime soda brands. Mug Root Beer competes with A&W. Fanta and Orange Crush go head-to-head in the orange soda race. By the 1960s, Yoo-Hoo, a chocolate and whey drink, had become popular enough that Pepsi tried to compete with its own chocolate drink called Devil Shake.

Yoo-Hoo dates back to 1928, and by 1960, it was so popular that the company even had Yogi Berra doing ads. Pepsi, in an effort to capture some of the market, introduced Devil Shake in 1966. The drink was made with sugar, chocolate powder, and non-fat milk powder. Ads described it as richer, tastier, and even nutritious. Pepsi was convinced that its recipe was superior and that Devil Shake would outsell Yoo-Hoo by a five-to-three margin, according to the New York Times. But the company made one critical planning error.

Yoo-Hoo is a shelf-stable chocolate beverage that requires some high-tech pasteurization techniques. At the time, Yoo-Hoo held exclusive rights to the sterilization machines that allowed it to remain shelf-stable for so long. Pepsi only discovered this later on, so it was forced to enter into a deal with its own competitor to bottle the drink. The company ended up paying Yoo-Hoo $1 million to bottle Devil Shake on its behalf. That would be over $10 million today, adjusted for inflation.