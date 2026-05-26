One Of The Most Expensive Beers In The World Sourced Ingredients From Space

There was a time not so long ago when beers were relatively simple creations, tailored to well-defined styles. The giants of the industry focused largely on producing beers that ranked highly in what we call "drinkability" — though that word wasn't even coined until beer marketers thought it up in the 1960s. As craft beer has exploded, the world of beer has changed, and interesting techniques and novel ingredients often draw the most intrigue. A pint of stout made with mussels or a golden ale with garlic certainly catches the eye, but, frankly, it's nothing compared to a brew made with actual extraterrestrial ingredients — like Sapporo's 2008 creation.

Outside of science fiction stories, there isn't much drinking beyond the bounds of Earth's atmosphere — there's no beer on the space station — but the agricultural experiments up there have included some of the ingredients required for brewing. The trials began in 2003 with soybeans, which then progressed to crops like peas, wheat, and lettuce, and finally on to barley — one of the four central ingredients in beer production along with hops, yeast, and water. The barley was cultivated in the Russian research modules of the International Space Station over five months before being returned to Earth.

Unfortunately, as fun as it would be if this beer had been brewed entirely with space-grown grain, that was not the case. The first batch of Sapporo's Space Barley beer was only 100 liters, but even a brew of that size requires much more grain than can be cultivated in these space station research facilities. That kind of cosmic farming operation still only exists in the stories.