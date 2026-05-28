This Simple Pantry Ingredient Makes Slow-Cooker Pork Chops Ultra Creamy

You don't need a complicated recipe to make tender, delicious pork chops. They can be notoriously finicky and often end up too dry or tough with some cooking methods. Cooking them in a slow cooker with a can of cream soup results in savory, moist pork chops with very little effort. Whether you choose cream of mushroom, cream of chicken, or another flavor, you don't even need to add anything else.

Condensed cream soups are made with fat, starch, and cream for a smooth, thick texture. Starch absorbs liquids, and the soup helps the pork chops stay moist as they cook. Remember that you normally add a can of water to prepare condensed soup. In the slow cooker, the soup absorbs the meat juices, concentrating the flavor while preventing the pork from drying out.

Having a few kinds of soup on hand for cooking is always a good idea. Even if you do not usually like cream of mushroom soup, slow-cooking pork chops with a cream soup sauce for about four hours on low creates a much richer flavor. You can try it with other cuts of pork like tenderloin, too. As the soup blends with the natural juices of the meat, it creates a savory, creamy sauce that tastes very different from the soup straight out of the can. If it's still not your thing, almost any other cream soup will work. Cream of chicken packs extra umami flavor, and cream of bacon soup adds a hint of smokiness to the dish. Even cream of celery works well with the natural flavor of the pork. Combine two different cans for more balance and contrast.