Cream Of Mushroom Soup Is Your Secret For Juicy And Flavorful Pork Tenderloin
Despite its name, pork tenderloin is a lean cut of meat, so while it technically can be tender, it's not always as moist as we'd like it to be. Its lack of fat can turn it dry, but you can spring for simple ingredients to make up for it. For pork tenderloin that's both juicy and flavorful, use canned cream of mushroom soup.
Finishing off pork tenderloin with a cream sauce or heating it in heavy cream ensures that each bite of the meat is succulent. Rather than constructing your own sauce from scratch, just use canned soup. Cooking your pork tenderloin in the umami-rich flavoring is a delicious and no-frills way to get flavorful meat. The soup is savory, earthy, and aromatic — a perfect addition to mild pork tenderloin. Plus, the cream in the soup will keep the pork tender and juicy.
There are a number of ways to use cream of mushroom soup to prepare your pork tenderloin. It's easy to adapt our creamy smothered pork chops recipe to use for pork tenderloin. Brown the meat in a pan before covering it in the cream of mushroom soup, and let it simmer for around five minutes or until it has reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also place your cut of pork in a slow cooker with the soup on top and cook it for four hours. For elevated simple roasted pork tenderloin, cover the meat in the soup before roasting.
What other ingredients pair well with cream of mushroom pork tenderloin?
Cream of mushroom soup already holds so much beneficial flavor; still, you can spruce it up further with a few extra ingredients so the soup tastes less like something that came straight out of a can. Supplementing the soup with fresh mushrooms is a great way to amp up its taste with true mushroom flavor. Saute the mushrooms before adding them to the pot of simmering soup and pork tenderloin, or reconstitute dried mushrooms in the soup to infuse it with a richer touch.
To balance out the depth of the mushroom soup, toss in some fresh herbs. Rosemary, tarragon, and sprigs of thyme can go a long way in adding an earthy nuance to your cream of mushroom soup. You can also balance out the umami of the soup with sweet caramelized onions or roasted garlic. When you've got salt, fat, and heat, don't forget to include an acid. For a bright, zesty infusion, go with a splash of lemon juice or white wine vinegar. If you'd prefer to go the richer route, use red wine or balsamic vinegar. To get punchy acidity with a peppery side, stir in some Dijon mustard. Soon, the canned cream of mushroom soup will turn into a velvety, layered sauce that's great served over rice or tossed with pasta.