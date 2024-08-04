Cream Of Mushroom Soup Is Your Secret For Juicy And Flavorful Pork Tenderloin

Despite its name, pork tenderloin is a lean cut of meat, so while it technically can be tender, it's not always as moist as we'd like it to be. Its lack of fat can turn it dry, but you can spring for simple ingredients to make up for it. For pork tenderloin that's both juicy and flavorful, use canned cream of mushroom soup.

Finishing off pork tenderloin with a cream sauce or heating it in heavy cream ensures that each bite of the meat is succulent. Rather than constructing your own sauce from scratch, just use canned soup. Cooking your pork tenderloin in the umami-rich flavoring is a delicious and no-frills way to get flavorful meat. The soup is savory, earthy, and aromatic — a perfect addition to mild pork tenderloin. Plus, the cream in the soup will keep the pork tender and juicy.

There are a number of ways to use cream of mushroom soup to prepare your pork tenderloin. It's easy to adapt our creamy smothered pork chops recipe to use for pork tenderloin. Brown the meat in a pan before covering it in the cream of mushroom soup, and let it simmer for around five minutes or until it has reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also place your cut of pork in a slow cooker with the soup on top and cook it for four hours. For elevated simple roasted pork tenderloin, cover the meat in the soup before roasting.