Think Twice Before Putting Your Trust In This Restaurant Menu Information

In 2007, New York City was the first jurisdiction to require calorie counts at restaurants with more than 15 locations. By 2018, a similar federal law took effect nationwide. These laws mostly focused on fast food chains, but as customers have come to expect this information, many independent establishments followed suit. While some people have been calling for an end to calorie counts, they can be helpful. However you feel, this is information best taken with a grain of salt.

Tasting Table talked to Angel Luk, registered dietitian, about why you might not want to fully trust the caloric information you see written on a menu. "Depending on the restaurant and staff of the day, the consistency of how a meal is prepared can vary, despite standardized recipes," she told us. It's worth noting that all calorie count labels can be inaccurate, with a 20% margin of error allowed by the FDA.

Luk explained that "the food being analyzed for the nutrition information is likely done in a highly controlled environment following the restaurant recipes to absolute precision." But day-to-day, the preparation will change slightly in the kitchen. As Luk explained, "the human-error side of the actual cooking in a real restaurant is where a dish may be higher in calories than expected due to common practices like 'eyeballing.'"