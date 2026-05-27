Transform Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into A 4-Ingredient Gooey Cheesecake Treat

Canned cinnamon rolls make brunch parties and special occasion breakfasts quick and easy, and there are plenty of creative ways to use them. In an Instagram post, @jen_l_kitchen came up with a simple yet decadent four-ingredient cinnamon roll cheesecake dessert to wow your family and friends. The best part is that it's a true dump-it recipe — it doesn't even require a mixing bowl; you can execute the recipe directly in the baking pan.

The four ingredients you'll need are two cans of store-bought cinnamon rolls, a tub of Philadelphia Cheesecake No Bake, butter, and pecans. Simply spread the cheesecake filling in an even layer at the bottom your pan, and cut each cinnamon roll into fourths with a knife or kitchen scissors. Parse the raw cinnamon roll pieces evenly over the cheesecake filling, pour over some melted butter and chopped or halved pecans, and mix the contents together with a spoon until fully combined.

Baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes, the result will be a symphony of flavors and textures. The cheesecake provides a tangy complement to the sweet, spiced cinnamon rolls while the nuts provide a crunchy contrast to the creamy and fluffy cheesecake. The melted butter creates a browned top to the cheesecake and exposed cinnamon roll pieces.