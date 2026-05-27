Transform Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into A 4-Ingredient Gooey Cheesecake Treat
Canned cinnamon rolls make brunch parties and special occasion breakfasts quick and easy, and there are plenty of creative ways to use them. In an Instagram post, @jen_l_kitchen came up with a simple yet decadent four-ingredient cinnamon roll cheesecake dessert to wow your family and friends. The best part is that it's a true dump-it recipe — it doesn't even require a mixing bowl; you can execute the recipe directly in the baking pan.
The four ingredients you'll need are two cans of store-bought cinnamon rolls, a tub of Philadelphia Cheesecake No Bake, butter, and pecans. Simply spread the cheesecake filling in an even layer at the bottom your pan, and cut each cinnamon roll into fourths with a knife or kitchen scissors. Parse the raw cinnamon roll pieces evenly over the cheesecake filling, pour over some melted butter and chopped or halved pecans, and mix the contents together with a spoon until fully combined.
Baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes, the result will be a symphony of flavors and textures. The cheesecake provides a tangy complement to the sweet, spiced cinnamon rolls while the nuts provide a crunchy contrast to the creamy and fluffy cheesecake. The melted butter creates a browned top to the cheesecake and exposed cinnamon roll pieces.
Tips and variations for cinnamon roll cheesecake
Cinnamon roll cheesecake would be the perfect brunch dessert, and you can switch up certain ingredients or make simple additions to bring it to the next level. For example, if your canned cinnamon rolls come with a packet of glaze or icing, you can pop it in the microwave to soften it before drizzling it over the cinnamon roll cheesecake when you take it out of the oven. If you're not a fan of pecans, you can also swap them for chopped almonds, hazelnuts, or walnuts.
If you're using chopped hazelnuts instead of pecans and want to get really fun, you can swap a cinnamon roll glaze for melted nutella. You can even top the cheesecake with fresh berries for a pop of color and freshness. For a more fall-inspired cinnamon roll cheesecake, you can also add diced apples coated in sugar and cinnamon into the mixture for a hybrid cheesecake, cinnamon roll, apple cobbler.
Another idea is to swap the baking dish for a bundt pan to achieve an even more pleasing aesthetic — and it'd look even better with a glaze drizzle. Warm up some fruit compote to slather over the top of the cake, or stir it into the cheesecake itself for fruity ribbons with each bite. Add a streusel topping with the help of more butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, flour, and diced pecans. If you're serving it for dinner, accompany it with your favorite store brand vanilla ice cream or a dollop of creme fraiche.