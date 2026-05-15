Triple The Flavor Of Canned Cinnamon Rolls With This Pan Hiding At The Back Of Your Cabinet

You can elevate the canned dough further by coating the cinnamon sugar-coated dough balls in a mixture of melted butter and brown sugar, after adding them to the Bundt pan. We like to do this in stages, first drizzling half of the dough, before layering in more dough balls and repeating. You can add the butter and sugar directly to the bottom of the pan, too. You can also try pouring heavy cream over the dough instead of syrup. A little caramel at the bottom of the pan would elevate the treat, too. You can even sprinkle in some nuts for an added crunch.

You can just follow the instructions on the back of the cinnamon roll package, but the monkey bread should only take about 30 minutes or so to bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll know it's ready when it's puffed up and golden. Most store-bought cinnamon roll brands will provide some sort of icing, which you can even use to glaze the Bundt cake once it's baked. If not, here's an easy cream cheese frosting recipe.

Morone recommends using three cans of dough for this recipe, but two is fine if that's all you have. If you don't own a Bundt pan, a muffin tin or loaf pan can work, too. You can also turn canned cinnamon rolls into a bakery-style treat using the air fryer, or boost the flavor by brûléeing the top with torched sugar. Since none of these tricks require much time spent proofing or prepping, you really can make breakfast easy.