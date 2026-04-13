Turn Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into A Bakery-Style Treat Within 10 Minutes
If you love Cinnabon's BonBites but can't quite justify heading to the nearest bakery every time you want another fix, we have a quick solution — and it's just as tasty. You can transform canned cinnamon rolls into a bakery-style treat with just 10 minutes and your air fryer. This BonBites dupe is not only delicious, but it's easy to keep a can or two of cinnamon rolls in your fridge so you can whip up a batch whenever you have a craving.
Start with one can of your favorite brand of store-bought cinnamon rolls. Cut each roll into small, bite-sized pieces, shaping them into balls if you prefer. Pop them into a lined air fryer basket, or spread them out in a single layer on a greased baking sheet. Air fry them for around 6 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or until they start to look golden and crispy on the outside.
While you wait, mix up some cinnamon and white and brown sugar in a resealable freezer bag. As soon as the cinnamon roll bites come out of the air fryer, put them in the bag, seal it, and shake it up so each bite-sized piece is coated evenly in the mixture. You can then remove them to a plate and drizzle them with cream cheese frosting, or serve the icing on the side as a dipping sauce. Customize this recipe to your taste by adding your favorite toppings to the iced cinnamon roll bites, or by mixing other ingredients into the cream cheese frosting, like strawberry jelly, chopped pecans, or caramel syrup.
Other ways to turn canned cinnamon rolls into a fresh new dessert
There are many other creative ways to use canned cinnamon rolls to make new treats that taste like they're fresh from the bakery. You can cook up your own version of monkey bread using three store-bought cans of cinnamon rolls. Cut or rip the rolls into pieces, then roll them in a cinnamon sugar mixture. Place half of the pieces in a single layer in the bottom of a greased Bundt pan and then drizzle everything with melted butter. Continue layering the remaining pieces in the pan until you reach the rim. After baking, remove the cake from the pan and top it with warm, gooey cream cheese frosting.
You can also elevate peach cobbler with canned cinnamon rolls. You'll need one can of dough and a can of peach pie filling. You can also use any other flavor of pie filling for this simple fruit cobbler. Cut up the cinnamon roll dough into chunks and put them in a large bowl with your pie filling. Mix everything together so that all of the pieces of dough are coated, then put the mixture in a greased baking dish. After baking, spread melted cinnamon roll frosting on top.