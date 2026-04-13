Turn Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into A Bakery-Style Treat Within 10 Minutes

If you love Cinnabon's BonBites but can't quite justify heading to the nearest bakery every time you want another fix, we have a quick solution — and it's just as tasty. You can transform canned cinnamon rolls into a bakery-style treat with just 10 minutes and your air fryer. This BonBites dupe is not only delicious, but it's easy to keep a can or two of cinnamon rolls in your fridge so you can whip up a batch whenever you have a craving.

Start with one can of your favorite brand of store-bought cinnamon rolls. Cut each roll into small, bite-sized pieces, shaping them into balls if you prefer. Pop them into a lined air fryer basket, or spread them out in a single layer on a greased baking sheet. Air fry them for around 6 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or until they start to look golden and crispy on the outside.

While you wait, mix up some cinnamon and white and brown sugar in a resealable freezer bag. As soon as the cinnamon roll bites come out of the air fryer, put them in the bag, seal it, and shake it up so each bite-sized piece is coated evenly in the mixture. You can then remove them to a plate and drizzle them with cream cheese frosting, or serve the icing on the side as a dipping sauce. Customize this recipe to your taste by adding your favorite toppings to the iced cinnamon roll bites, or by mixing other ingredients into the cream cheese frosting, like strawberry jelly, chopped pecans, or caramel syrup.