The Controversial Ingredient Once Used In Starbucks' Strawberry Creme Frappuccino

Cochineal insects, sometimes called mealybugs, are harvested in countries like Peru, where they live on cactus. The tiny bugs look like fungus on the plant. When crushed, they excrete an intensely red liquid. Aztecs and Mayans used the dye frequently. It was shipped to Europe by the Spanish and found its way into paint, textiles, and eventually food.

Despite FDA approval, cochineal is not completely harmless. It has been known to cause allergic reactions, including severe anaphylaxis. In 2009, the FDA required products made with cochineal to disclose their presence on labels. The rule came fully into effect in 2011.

As for when Starbucks started using cochineal, those details are a little murky. A 2006 review of the Strawberry Creme Frappuccino on BevNet notes that carmine is included. That's a contrast to 2012 reports, including the one where a barista said they believed the recipe had changed only a few weeks earlier.

Starbucks introduced blended Frappuccino drinks made without coffee or tea in 2002. Strawberries & Cream, a slight tweak on the name, was introduced shortly thereafter. It is possible that cochineal was used as a colorant from the start, meaning it was included for about nine years before it became widely known and Starbucks switched to vegetable-based coloring.

Because cochineal is a natural ingredient, it can sound more appealing than artificial colors when it is labeled that way, especially since many artificial red colors have been banned due to health concerns. It may be listed on labels not only as cochineal but also as carmine, natural red 4, carminic acid, or E120. Even though Starbucks has stopped using it, you may still find it in some dairy products, candy, and beverages.