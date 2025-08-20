Yes, This Popular Food Dye Actually Relies On Ground-Up Beetles

Everyone wants to be healthy, and most food manufacturers are well aware of this. Labels often state when something is cholesterol-free, fat-free, or has reduced sugar or trans fats, all to convince consumers that their product is the best. One way this is accomplished is by labeling products as "all natural," implying that they contain no artificial colors or flavors. It's comforting to think that your strawberry yogurt's pleasant pink color comes from fresh, ripe berries. But the truth is that some of that red and pink natural coloring comes from carmine, also known as cochineal, which is made from ground-up cochineal beetles.

The practice of extracting red dye from cochineal beetles (which feed and live on prickly pear cacti) dates back thousands of years. In the Americas, the Maya and Aztecs used it to dye their garments red. In the Mediterranean region, Phoenicians used a similar beetle to dye their textiles. As time passed, the cochineal fell out of favor as a fabric dye, but it remained popular as a food additive for the bright red hue it can bring to jams, candy, and even meat.

The FDA approved cochineal for food back in 1967. In 2009, the FDA required that labels clearly identify when cochineal is used in a product. Cochineal can be used in chocolate to achieve specific shades of brown, as well as in frozen desserts such as ice cream, sorbet, and sherbet. It also colors Nerds Gummy Clusters, some Skittles, imitation crab meat, many brands of red velvet cupcakes, and even the exterior coating of vitamin supplements. Those little 0.2-inch-long bugs are practically everywhere when it comes to food and drink.