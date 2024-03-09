17 Ways To Elevate Imitation Crab

The rising cost of groceries may have you rethinking how you integrate seafood into your meals. Imitation crab is a thrifty alternative for when you're trying to save money since real crab can be quite expensive. In some cases, there isn't any crab in it outside of a flavoring extract. Instead, the main seafood component is a blend of surimi, which is a fish paste derived from species like Alaskan pollock and Pacific whiting. Other ingredients will vary based on the brand and may include egg whites, mirin, paprika, and more. Imitation crab may not have the same protein content as expensive king crab, but it's still a wonderful option to keep in the fridge.

Not to mention, there are loads of ways to elevate imitation crab that can take it from something you forgot you had in the fridge to a kitchen staple. Plus, it has a comparatively longer shelf life than fresh seafood. There are a few varieties on the market, including chunks, sticks, shreds, and flakes, to choose from. You can mix and match and use most of these in our recommendations, though some may require a particular product.