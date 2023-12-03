Imitation Crab Is The Convenient Way To Bulk Up Instant Ramen

Instant ramen is a quickie "just add water" meal when you're feeling broke or lazy – but it doesn't have to be quite so blasé. There are dozens of fresh ramen types and countless instant ramen flavors inhabiting packets, cups, and to-go bowls available. Seasonings for instant ramen include creamy chicken, lime-shrimp flavoring, soy sauce, chili, hot and spicy, and even black bean paste or dried scallions. The point is that "bland" isn't necessarily the issue, here.

What you're actually missing in a bowl or cup of instant ramen may come down to texture, heartiness, and mouthfeel. In other words, you want to eat an actual meal rather than a starter or cheap filler. That's when it's time to take things into your own hands. When adding an ingredient to liven up your instant ramen, you want something substantial, not just another slippery, slurpy mouth glider. Imitation crab could be just the add-in you need, while still remaining in the quick and affordable range.

The beauty of instant ramen is that it takes just minutes to prepare and requires very little expertise. The same goes for imitation crab. It's a premade, precooked food that simply needs to be chopped and stirred into the ramen, along with any other compatible veggies, to bulk up your meal. It costs a fraction of the price of real crab meat, but that doesn't mean it's a completely artificial food product. In fact, it's made from real fish.