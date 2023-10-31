How To Grill Imitation Crab Meat For A Smoky Twist To Almost Any Dish

There are a plethora of options for crab and seafood lovers that unite classic flavors with the smokiness of the grill. For a cold crab salad, combine grilled imitation crab that has been allowed to cool with mayonnaise, diced celery, fresh lemon juice, dill, Dijon, Old Bay, and sliced scallions or red onions. The smoky notes from the grill balance out the creamy richness and acidic elements of the salad's other ingredients. This type of salad can be heaped on a roll for a satisfying sandwich or served over greens for a light meal.

Louisiana cuisine is no stranger to crab in myriad forms. So, it just makes sense to elevate a savory seafood gumbo by adding grilled imitation crab alongside plump shrimp and okra. The smoky undertones enhance the complexity of flavors in this hearty stew. If you like Northeastern-style crab cakes instead, then turn them up a notch with a bit of smoke. Mix grilled imitation crab with breadcrumbs, egg, mayo, celery, and your preferred seasonings. Serve them with a side of Old Bay aioli that has a bit of sweetness and kick that plays well off the smokiness of the crab cakes.

The takeaway is that you should experiment with your tastes to see where smoky, grilled imitation crab works best. With a technique as simple as this one and an affordable ingredient to boot, there's no excuse not to.