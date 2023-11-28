Seasoned Butter Is All You Need To Make Imitation Crab Taste Like The Real Deal

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about doctoring up budget-friendly ingredients into dishes that come out greater than the sum of their parts. To that end, few foods fit the bill quite like imitation crab – which isn't actually made from crab at all. It's surimi, a deboned amalgamation of different fish meats that has been ground into a paste, flavored with added ingredients, and reshaped to resemble real crab meat. The main ingredient is typically Alaskan pollock, but other white fish like tilapia or cod are commonly used as well. Any actual crab in the mix is minimal and thrown in for flavor. Perhaps unsurprisingly, imitation crab has earned the unflattering (yet awesome) nickname "the hot dog of the sea."

Per the lore, it was first invented by Japanese chefs 900 years ago as a way to use up leftover fish parts. Today, modern home cooks can turn that highly-processed fish gel into a culinary gem with one simple ingredient: Seasoned butter.

To do it, simply melt a few tablespoons of butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat and shake in your seasoning of choice. You can make this butter as strong or mild as you like, and you can always adjust to taste later on. Take care not to scorch the butter here. Then, add the imitation crab meat directly into the pot with the butter. It'll soak up the flavorful moisture and come out looking like the real deal (or, at least a whole lot better).