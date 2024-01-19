How Long Imitation Crab Meat Lasts In The Fridge And Freezer

When you take a bite of crab rangoons or sushi like California rolls, there's a strong chance that you're about to eat imitation crab meat. The alternative ingredient to real crab consists of surimi paste made with fish and other ingredients that are often used because they're more affordable and easier to obtain for both home cooks and restaurants. The ingredient is a cost-effective way to make a cheesy crab dip or seafood chowder at home, but the shelf life and storage rules are different compared to fresh fish.

If you have a leftover opened package of imitation crab meat, store it in a refrigerator set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). When it's properly stored in the fridge, it should be eaten within three days just like other varieties of fish, per the USDA. If you cannot eat it within that time frame, store the leftovers in a freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit for up to six months. When freezing the imitation crab meat, be aware that its texture will change when it's defrosted.