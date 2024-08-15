No, Not All Food Coloring Is Vegan. Here's What We Know

So many common baking ingredients are decidedly not vegan, from butter to eggs, but the exciting news is that in recent years, the market has exploded to include vegan versions of nearly everything a baker could need or want — and these vegan iterations are actually good. You can fill your baking pantry with vegan staples and rest assured you'll be whipping up delicious cookies, cakes, and pies all completely free of animal products. However, there are still ingredients that pop up from time to time that aren't quite as clear cut — they're not specifically made to be vegan, but they don't seem to contain animal products, so are they vegan or not? One major example of this in baking is food coloring.

At least when it comes to food coloring labeled as natural, many of these products are also considered vegan, because they're made from plants. But there's a big catch. Many red food colorings are a specific pigment called carmine, which is made with cochineal, an insect product. This, of course, means that any of these red food colorings are in fact not vegan. Cochineal might sound gross, but it is totally safe and FDA-approved. Also, it's been used in food and cosmetics for hundreds of years. It comes from a specific little bug called Dactylopius coccus; when the insect is squished, the cochineal comes out. It's a vibrant red, making it appealing for dyes, but it does mean you have to double-check "natural" food coloring ingredient lists.