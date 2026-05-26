This Superfruit Plant Also Attracts Birds And Pollinators
Superfruits are all the rage these days. Yes, they can have health benefits, and taste delicious, but all of the varieties and information out there can be overwhelming. You can grow one popular superfruit, though, at home, and it might even attract more birds and pollinators to your yard.
Elderberries contain what many consider to be immune-boosting antioxidants that can help relieve the symptoms, and potentially shorten the duration, of colds and flus. These nutrients are not only good for humans, but birds too. More than 120 different species, including robins, bluebirds, and orioles, snack on the fruit and some, like rose-breasted grosbeaks, actually depend on it during the migration season.
Elderberry plants, which can grow into large 12-foot shrubs, also provide smaller birds with shelter and a place to nest, and they attract a variety of insects like bees, butterflies, and other pollinators that will enrich the productivity of a garden.
How to plant elderberries
Three main varieties of elderberries are recommended for bird gardens: American elderberry (Sambucus canadensis), European elderberry (Sambucus nigra), and Blue elderberry (Sambucus cerulea). American elderberries are native to North America and produce large clusters of purple berries. European elderberries – the ones most often used in supplements – are larger and juicier.
Elderberry plants should be planted in the spring, after the final frost, and at least 5 feet apart to accommodate their shallow root systems. It's best to pick any flowers that bloom during the first year to better direct the plant's energy, and growing more than one of the same species is necessary for fruit production. Apart from that, the plants are pretty easy to care for. They'll grow in the sun or partial shade in nearly any medium-to-wet soil, no fertilizer required, and you only need to prune damaged stems.
One thing to keep in mind, though, is not to eat raw elderberries. For safe consumption, cook them into a delicious jam, juice, pie, or crisp. Or swap them into a blueberry muffin recipe or make a honey-elderberry syrup. Elderflowers also grow on the same bushes, so consider whipping up an elderflower simple syrup for your drinks. Why let the birds have all the fun?