This Superfruit Plant Also Attracts Birds And Pollinators

Superfruits are all the rage these days. Yes, they can have health benefits, and taste delicious, but all of the varieties and information out there can be overwhelming. You can grow one popular superfruit, though, at home, and it might even attract more birds and pollinators to your yard.

Elderberries contain what many consider to be immune-boosting antioxidants that can help relieve the symptoms, and potentially shorten the duration, of colds and flus. These nutrients are not only good for humans, but birds too. More than 120 different species, including robins, bluebirds, and orioles, snack on the fruit and some, like rose-breasted grosbeaks, actually depend on it during the migration season.

Elderberry plants, which can grow into large 12-foot shrubs, also provide smaller birds with shelter and a place to nest, and they attract a variety of insects like bees, butterflies, and other pollinators that will enrich the productivity of a garden.